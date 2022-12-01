Viterbo women's volleyball: Columbia clinches pool with win over V-Hawks

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Viterbo volleyball team fell in their first match of pool play at the NAIA National Championship tournament, losing to 16th-ranked Columbia in four sets 25-22, 21-25, 25-21, 26-24 on Thursday night.

A four-point run at the end of the fourth set — the last three coming on attacking errors from Viterbo — helped the Cougars (29-10) win the pool after beating Missouri Baptist on Wednesday.

Four different players for Columbia had double-digit kills, led by Allana Capella with 15. Luisa Ferreira had 54 assists for the Cougars.

Sophomore hitter Grace Rohde led the V-Hawks (29-8) with 19 kills. Senior Kenzie Winker had 16 and freshman Jada Mitchell added 13. Senior Lauryn Sobasky had 51 assists and fellow senior Adrianna Reinhart led in digs with 23.

With the pool decided, the game tomorrow against 12th-ranked Missouri Baptist will be for bragging rights and to avenge a loss on Aug. 25.