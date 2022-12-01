Viterbo women's volleyball: Tough pool play awaits V-Hawks in NAIA national tournament

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The NAIA women’s volleyball tournament offers up the ultimate six-day test for teams seeking to win a national championship.

Viterbo might have one of the toughest paths of any team, playing in a pool that features a two-time defending champion and that team’s conference rival.

The ninth-ranked V-Hawks (29-7) will play Friday against the back-to-back national champions in 12th-ranked Missouri Baptist. Viterbo must first play 16th-ranked Columbia (Mo.) — which handed Missouri Baptist two of its three losses this season — on Thursday.

“When you get down here, every pool is tough and I think ours is definitely tough,” coach Ryan DeLong said. “I think the nice thing is we have played them both. Missouri Baptist, we see year after year pretty much. At this time, it’s just going out and executing and playing the best volleyball we can right now.”

Viterbo has had matches against both teams entering pool play, both at vastly different points in their season.

After going 39-1 last season prior to their elimination in the national tournament, the V-Hawks started this year searching for their identity while playing tough competition. A road loss on Aug. 25 to the first-ranked Spartans (30-3) of Missouri Baptist was part of the V-Hawks 4-4 start to the season after winning the first seven the season prior.

“We had a lot to replace from last year, so we were trying to figure out who we were back then,” DeLong said. “We took some lumps, but this team has improved more than I’ve seen any other team over the two months. I think all aspects of our game got better, our leadership got better and our freshmen have improved.”

By its Oct. 14 match with the Cougars (27-10), where it came out victorious in three sets as part of its home tournament, Viterbo was in the midst of a 13-game winning streak.

“We have been playing really good volleyball since probably late September,” DeLong said. “I think we’re on the right trajectory toward the end of the year to be as good a team as we can be.

“I think overall, we’ve put some things together that we weren’t very good at back in August and September.”

DeLong said his team found that identity as a freshman stood up to fill the gaps. Redshirt freshman middle hitter Jada Mitchell broke out for 296 kills with a team-high attack percentage of .324. Not only did she earn freshman of the year honors from the NSAA, she was also named to the All-NSAA first team and the conference’s offensive player of the year.

“Her development has been a huge part of our success as well as everyone else’s,” DeLong, the conference’s coach of the year, said.

Fellow All-NSAA first team outside hitters junior Kenzie Winker and sophomore Grace Rohde have helped Viterbo reach 10th nationally in kills at 1,711. Winker leads the team with 478, and Rohde is right behind at 388.

“To play at a high level you need your outside hitters to be really good, and fortunately (Winkler and Rohde) have been playing really good,” DeLong said. “They’re getting a lot of volume out there, and they just need to make plays when they get the opportunity. Those two have been doing that.”

DeLong said that attack starts with opportunities made on defense. Senior Adrianna Reinhart is the fourth of the V-Hawks players to make the All-NSAA first team with a team-high 679 digs.

“For us it starts defensively,” DeLong said. “We play so well defensively, so we get a lot of digs and opportunities to get kills. It starts there, and then it’s about our setter making good decisions.”

Senior setter Lauryn Sobasky, a second-team selection, leads the team in assists with 857. The team is seventh nationally in assists.