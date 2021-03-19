WATCH NOW: Five-year flashback: Bronson Koenig beats Xavier in NCAA Tournament

All of that led to a difficult night before the Xavier game as the sport he’d always loved threatened to overwhelm him.

“I was just crying in my hotel room all by myself,” he said. “I was fed up with everything, but I decided the next day that I was going to stop putting so much pressure on myself because I’m really good when I am just playing free and not nearly as good when I’m playing restricted and when I’m playing tentative and when I’m in my own head with everything.

“My slogan, or motto, going into the (Xavier) game was, ‘Let it fly.’”

Oh, he let it fly, alright.

Koenig attempted 12 3-pointers that day and made six of them. But it was the final two — after the second-seeded Musketeers took a 63-60 lead with 31 seconds on the clock — that made the difference for both the player and seventh-seeded team.

The first of those came after Koenig spent several seconds dribbling off an angle near the top of the key. When nothing opened up, Koenig pulled up from 27 or 28 feet away with defender Myles Davis’ right hand in his face.

He knew what was riding on the shot attempt. And while his confidence was growing throughout the game, the release didn’t feel like his greatest.

