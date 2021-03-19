WATCH NOW: Five-year flashback: Bronson Koenig beats Xavier in NCAA Tournament

It was a dreamlike sequence for Bronson Koenig then, and it remains one now.
Five years have passed — March 20, 2016 — since Koenig swished a 3-pointer from the right corner as time expired to give the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team a 66-63 win over Xavier and a berth in the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16.
Koenig was mobbed by teammates as he put his arms in the air at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis. He’d capitalized on a moment many kids envision for themselves while shooting baskets in the driveway.
What most don’t understand is that the catch, the dribble and the step-back 3 with a defender in his face did much more than whip a crowd into a frenzy and give the Badgers another game to play.
That shot — and others he made that night — reignited Koenig’s basketball fire, which was in danger of going out following a rough series of games leading up to it.
“At that time, for whatever reason, I was pretty burned out,” the Aquinas High School graduate said on Thursday. “I didn’t even want to play anymore, literally. I didn’t want to play in the (Xavier) game.”
Frustration had built after making 7 of 32 shots and 3 of 17 3-point attempts in the three previous games. A bad night against Pittsburgh in the first round particularly irritated Koenig.
All of that led to a difficult night before the Xavier game as the sport he’d always loved threatened to overwhelm him.
“I was just crying in my hotel room all by myself,” he said. “I was fed up with everything, but I decided the next day that I was going to stop putting so much pressure on myself because I’m really good when I am just playing free and not nearly as good when I’m playing restricted and when I’m playing tentative and when I’m in my own head with everything.
“My slogan, or motto, going into the (Xavier) game was, ‘Let it fly.’”
Oh, he let it fly, alright.
Koenig attempted 12 3-pointers that day and made six of them. But it was the final two — after the second-seeded Musketeers took a 63-60 lead with 31 seconds on the clock — that made the difference for both the player and seventh-seeded team.
The first of those came after Koenig spent several seconds dribbling off an angle near the top of the key. When nothing opened up, Koenig pulled up from 27 or 28 feet away with defender Myles Davis’ right hand in his face.
He knew what was riding on the shot attempt. And while his confidence was growing throughout the game, the release didn’t feel like his greatest.
“When it left my hand, I thought there’s no way it isn’t short,” said Koenig, who scored 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds against Xavier. “But it went in, and I was like, ‘Oh, wow.’”
Had it been off the mark, the Badgers faced instant trouble and increased pressure. When it dropped through the net, the game was tied with about 12 seconds left.
Koenig said the pressure instantly melted away. Simultaneously, his confidence soared, and that soon helped the Badgers again.
“At that point, I was just in the flow,” Koenig said. “Sports psychologists talk about the flow state, and that’s where I was. I was so in the moment and at a place where there is no shred of fear or doubt in your mind because you are so in tune with what you are doing.”
Wisconsin got the ball back when Zak Showalter took a charge at the other end of the court. Instead of calling timeout immediately, the Badgers advanced the ball to midcourt and stopped the game with 2 seconds on the clock.
Koenig said he made eye contact with freshman Ethan Happ — the player about to trigger the inbounds pass — in the huddle and approached him as it broke.
“I told him I was going to be open,” Koenig said. “I knew I was going to be open, and I knew I was going to hit the shot.”
The ball was handed to Happ, the whistle was blown, and Koenig followed the 3-point arc from the far side of the court toward Happ, who fired the ball to Koenig as he reached the sideline near his team’s bench.
One dribble got him to the corner before he stepped back for an extra inch of space from defender Remy Abell, jumped and "let it fly" the same way he had the whole game.
Time ran out with the ball halfway to the basket before it started to drop. Koenig landed out of bounds and never took his eyes off the ball.
“It was the ultimate dream state,” Koenig said. “Time totally slowed down, and it didn’t even feel real. It’s everyone’s dream to hit a buzzer-beater during March Madness.”
As it fell through the net, a celebration unlike any other he’d enjoyed began.
For Koenig, the celebration was even bigger than the fact that Wisconsin was about to make its third straight appearance in the Sweet 16. It was also about going out and doing what he knew he could do to help his team.
“When I reflect back, it was so crazy and wild,” Koenig said. “But it was a pretty special moment, not only for me but for our team, our program, our fans, our state.
“... Being recognized for that shot can be pretty cool sometimes.”
