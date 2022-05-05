WATCH NOW: High school baseball--Jack Rogers take one for the team to walk off Blugolds in eighth inning

Even after the two teams took turns pounding on each other's pitchers, the way the game ended was probably — in a weird way — fitting.

The Aquinas High School baseball team scored on the final pitch to beat Central at Lee Gilbert Field last month, so it made sense for the RiverHawks to do the same Thursday at Copeland Park.

It didn't have the same pop as what was coming off most players' bats, but Central did what it had to do for an 11-10 eight-inning MVC victory over the Blugolds that pushed it into first place.

While Aquinas beat the RiverHawks on a passed ball, Central won on Thursday when senior Jack Rogers was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

Rogers was ready to celebrate immediately before coaches and teammates reminded him to run to first base, where everyone met him for said celebration.

"That's been Jack all year," Central coach Joe Branson said with a smile. "I think that's the 13th time he been hit by a pitch, and we've played 14 games."

Neither team could leave pointing to a strong defensive effort, and no one who pitched had many great things to say after what was still an exciting game for those in attendance.

Aquinas made five errors and allowed seven unearned runs. The RiverHawks made three errors that led to five unearned runs.

The bottom line is that the RiverHawks (10-4, 5-1) take over first place in the conference by handing the Blugolds (14-2, 7-2) their second loss this week and second in a row.

The teams combined for 23 hits — six went for extra bases — and the lead was exchanged four times. The Blugolds scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to force an extra inning, but the RiverHawks won it while recording just one out.

Mason Elston led off with a grounder toward second base. It was close enough to the pitcher's mound for pitcher Eddie Peters to just get a glove on it and alter the path toward Kole Keppel, whose throw to first pulled Michael Lium off the bag.

Hunter Hess was then hit by a pitch before Peters struck out Adam Olson looking. Daylin Haney drew a walk to load the bases before Rogers was hit by the first pitch he saw.

The rally was made necessary because Aquinas scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to answer Central's three-run sixth.

Right fielder Chris Wilson led off with a walk, and center fielder Jack Christenson followed with a solid single to left. Riley Klar later sent a two-out grounder to second with runners on second third third, and both of them scored when the fielder bobbled the ball.

"I like the way we fought back," said Aquinas coach Scott Bagniefski, whose team also trailed 4-2 after the first inning and 4-3 before scoring five runs in the top of the fourth. "There are a lot of things we can learn from this game, and that's what we talked about (after the game).

"Where can we improve? It is about today, but it's more about getting ready for the playoffs, and understanding how can we be ready for that."

Christenson was 3 for 5 and Lium 3 for 4 for the Blugolds. Kole Keppel and Kahler Key each hit a double and drove in two runs. Klar also had two RBI.

The RiverHawks received two hits apiece from Wesley Barnhart, Casey Erickson and Elston. Erickson and Hunter Hess each drove in two runs, with Hess giving Central a 9-8 lead with a two-run double that skipped right over third base in the sixth.

"That was a great at-bat, and we talk a lot about two-strike approach," Branson said. "We were striking out too much earlier in the season, but he battled and did a great job to help us out there."

