Whenever the Central High School boys basketball team needed a spark Friday night against Marshfield, senior Bennett Fried provided it.

His layup and-one midway through the first half sparked a 10-point run over nearly five minutes. When Marshfield came all the way back in the second half, his 3-point shooting helped the RiverHawks push back. When the lead was down to three in the final two minutes, his third block of the night led to points at the other end.

Fried had 19 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks in the RiverHawks win over the Tigers 62-58 at the Mark Sutton Memorial Gymnasium and coach Todd Fergot said the team can get even more out of their 6-foot-7 combo guard/forward.

“I thought Bennett did some really good things,” Fergot said. “He went 3-for-3 in the first half, we got to do a better job getting him the ball. I thought he played the game well, didn’t get caught up in if he was getting shots or not. It’s exactly how we teach our guys to play the game.

“I like how he battled defensively and on the boards, got some tips. Really proud of his overall game.”

The RiverHawks (2-0) defeated Marshfield by five last season before both teams went on to make long postseason runs, including a WIAA Division 2 state championship appearance for Central. Fried said challenges in December prepare them for key games later in the season.

“We went out to Marshfield last year and they gave us a great game,” Fried said. “It’s important for us to get a challenge like this early on in the season. If you don’t get to see that early, you may not get to see it again until it really matters. It’s a good test for us to see where we’re at.”

Junior wing Henry Meyer had a team-high 21 points with senior guard Nic Williams adding 18. The two were a combined 10-for-10 at the free-throw line with Williams making four free throws late to help put the Tigers (1-1) away.

“Nic Williams stepped up as a leader down the stretch,” Fergot said. “He did a good job getting us some free throws. Our other guys are kind of all in spots they hadn’t been before. With that process of learning, I’ve got to do a better job of coaching.”

Marshfield senior guard Marcuse Neve had 21 points and sophomore guard Brooks Hinson had 17 on 5-for-10 shooting from beyond the arch.

The Tigers debuted a 1-3-1 zone against Central that helped spark some long scoring runs. After the RiverHawks started with a 5-0 lead, Marshfield went on a 9-2 run to lead with just over four minutes remaining.

“They hadn’t shown 1-3-1 yet and they brought that out against us and I thought they did a nice job with that,” Fergot said. “We made some adjustments that weren’t great. I’ve got to do a better job coaching that. It’s early in the season. I give our guys a lot of credit for battling and finding a way.”

Central led 30-21 at halftime but a 12-2 run by Marshfield saw them take a one-point lead on a 3-pointer by senior forward Luke Lemoine. Fried hit a 3-pointer of his own to take the lead back.

A full-court press by Marshfield led to Central burning timeouts and committing turnovers late. With the score at 56-54, a steal by senior guard Braxton Kurth presented an opportunity for a breakaway score for Marshfield in the final minute. The RiverHawks defense prevented a shot being put up as Williams got a steal before being sent to the free throw line.

The Central boys don’t play at home again until Jan. 3. The RiverHawks play at Eau Claire North on Tuesday.