It had been far from the start to the season the La Crosse Central girls basketball team wanted or expected.

After splitting their first two games, the RiverHawks were on a three-game losing streak heading into their MVC opener Tuesday at home against Onalaska.

“I think our girls were a little fed up with losing and practicing the last couple of days they’ve been dialed in a little bit more,” Central coach Quatrell Roberson said. “That was able to help us get ready for this game.”

Entering with an average points per game allowed at 63, the RiverHawks were steadfast defensively for a 40-30 victory that included a near nine minute scoreless drought for the Hilltoppers.

“I think we played good defense in both halves,” Roberson said. “We were a pretty good, solid defense that was getting high hands. We did a nice job against (Sidney) Fillbach in the middle. I think we just dug in and we helped each other out, forcing some turnovers. Defense was critical in this game.”

The RiverHawks record of 2-4 probably isn’t how they envisioned entering maybe their biggest game of the early part of the season — a road game against Aquinas on Friday. However, Roberson said a tough stretch in November, highlighted by a road game against Marshfield last Friday the RiverHawks lost 69-53, prepared them for opponents like Onalaska.

“We’ve played a tough schedule,” Roberson said. “Marshfield is 4-0 and a really tough team that is physical. Onalaska is a good team, too. I think playing those tough games allowed us to grind out through this one.”

Senior forward Brittney Mislivecek’s layup early in the second half put Central up 26-25. The RiverHawks extended their lead out to as many as 11 before the Hilltoppers (1-2, 1-1) finally ended their scoring drought with two minutes and 27 seconds left.

Full-court press by Onalaska forced turnovers and helped shrink the lead to just six entering the final two minutes. A layup by Mislivecek — who finished with 12 points — was followed up by a Hilltoppers turnover on the inbound.

Freshman guard Alahnna Simpson’s put back with 20 seconds left gave her a game-high 13 points and sealed the deal for Central.

Now with a win finally under their belt, coming from a tough defensive matchup no less, the RiverHawks carry a little bit more confidence and knowledge heading into Friday.

“We know they’re really good,” Mislivecek said. “To win tonight and build our confidence for that game is important…Towards the end of the game when Onalaska started pressing us we started turning over the ball. Aquinas is going to do that so we need to be prepared and take care of the ball next time.”

“The main thing is taking care of the ball,” Roberson said. “Aquinas is probably going to try and trap us and jump all over us, doing some pressing. If we can take care of the ball, and at times we didn’t tonight in the first half and that got us behind, we’ll be okay.”

The Blugolds blew out the RiverHawks twice last season, but the emergence of Simpson matched with Mislivecek’s now 20.1 point per game average give Central improved odds. Roberson said Friday night, it’ll come down to the attitude each team carries.

“We can’t be scared of it,” Roberson said. “We know they’re a tough team, we know they’re coming to compete. It’s at their house and we just have to go in like we do every game and get to 1-0.”