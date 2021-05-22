WATCH NOW: NBA playoffs--Matt Thomas adjusts to new scene with top-seeded Jazz

It was March 25, and Matt Thomas and his Toronto Raptors teammates were spending the day exhaling and regrouping after ending a long losing streak the night before.
The 135-111 win over Denver was the team’s first in 26 days, and Thomas, who made both of his attempts from the 3-point line against the Nuggets, was spending one of his happier days in a month with a little time on the golf course.
The Onalaska High School graduate had no idea how quickly the round would end and the kind of life change that was headed his way. Thomas was about to go from a struggling team to a bonafide contender.
He was on hole 12 or 13 when he received a call from agent Alex Saratsis and informed that Toronto had traded him to the Utah Jazz.
“I wanted to try and finish (that hole), but then I got to the green and started getting calls from the Raptors and calls from the Jazz,” Thomas said during a phone interview Friday. “I figured I should probably get off the course at that point.”
There was suddenly a lot more to do than prepare for an upcoming game against the Phoenix Suns and keep the Raptors, who won the 2018 NBA championship but were currently on the outside looking in at the playoff picture, moving in the right direction.
He had an apartment to get out of, a new residence to find, a physical to take and plenty of new people to meet. Thomas had help for most of those things, but dropping everything and moving from one part of the country — Toronto’s temporary home of Tampa, Fla. — and relocating to another — Salt Lake City — to be available to play in 48 hours can be quite the whirlwind.
“I knew there was a possibility (of a trade) with the way things were trending in Toronto and some things I’d heard from my agent,” Thomas said. “I wasn’t completely blindsided or anything, but until it happens, I’m mentally in Toronto. Then you have to shift your mindset pretty quickly.”
What the sharpshooter quickly acknowledged was that he was joining the team with the best record in the Western Conference and one that was positioning itself to have a real shot at a championship.
The Jazz, who finished the regular season with the best record in the NBA at 52-20, open the playoffs with a first-round series against Memphis that begins at 8:30 p.m. Sunday. The Grizzlies won the eighth seed by knocking off Golden State 117-112 in overtime during Friday night’s play-in game.
Thomas is determined to contribute if called upon.
The transition Thomas was asked to make in March was a unique one ... to him, anyway.
He has played on plenty of teams in the past, but he had never before been asked to join a new group of coaches and players midway through a season. Thomas has always had at least some kind of camp to get to know those around him, but that wasn’t the case with a sudden trade like this.
“There was no time to really feel anyone out,” Thomas said. “In my specific situation, I was coming in, and they didn’t even trade anyone for me, it was for a second-round draft choice.
“They had their whole team, whole roster, everyone’s roles established. It wasn’t three or four new guys coming in, it was just me as an added piece to the puzzle.”
One advantage Thomas had was new teammate Georges Niang, who also happened to be a former teammate at Iowa State University. The friendship made the transition easier on Thomas as he acclimated to his new surroundings.
“Having Georges there as a friend helped me a lot,” Thomas said. “He had also introduced me to some of the Jazz guys when we were in the bubble last year, like Donovan (Mitchell) and Joe Ingles. We were on the same schedules and at breakfast together, so that helped, but it was all through Georges.”
Once he was comfortable, it was time for Thomas to show his teammates why the Jazz traded for him. He was inactive during the first game, but Thomas was on the court for more than six minutes in a game against Memphis two days after he was traded.
Thomas, a 6-foot-4 guard, is a shooting commodity in the NBA. It’s why Toronto signed him to a three-year contract after winning a EuroCup championship with Valencia from Spain’s Liga ACB. He shot 48 percent from the 3-point line during 23 EuroCup games that season and forced the Raptors to act.
Thomas enjoyed his time with Toronto and appreciates what it did for him, but he is also very happy in his new situation.
“I was super excited, to be honest,” Thomas said of the moment he learned of the trade. “Having Georges already there and everything he had told me about the organization and what’s I’d heard around the league about it, I had to be excited about it. And everything that’s happened since I got here confirmed all of that.
“And it’s the team with the best record in the league, so it was an exciting opportunity.”
Thomas also welcomed the residential move with his appreciation of the landscape and size of Salt Lake City, among other things.
“The mountains are beautiful everywhere you look, and this is a smaller town and different vibe than most of the cities in the NBA,” he said. “I think it suits me. I haven’t been able to do a lot of hiking yet, which I will get to, but I’ve found a couple of beautiful golf courses to play.”
While his minutes with Utah have been a bit sporadic, Thomas has shown why the Jazz deemed him a valuable addition.
He is only shooting 25.6 percent (10 for 39) from the 3-point line, but he had a 17-point outburst in a win over San Antonio and followed it up by scoring 10 points in a loss to Phoenix. He made 5 of 5 3-point attempts in those April games.
“If you look at the numbers, I haven’t shot the ball the way I’m capable of since I was traded,” Thomas said. “But it’s also a very small sample size. I might play six minutes at the end of a game and then not play again for another week, and that makes it tough.
“At the end of the day, you have to go out there and make shots. But I’ve shot the ball well for a long time, and I’m not going to overthink some of the recent results. I’m just going to be ready when they call my number and try to help the team.”
Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX