WATCH NOW: Westby grad and Youngstown State senior Chelsea Olson hits 1,000-point milestone



Chelsea Olson scores 1,000 career point Westby High School graduate Chelsea Olson scores her 1,000 career point becoming the 23rd player in Youngstown State history to reach milestone.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Westby High School graduate and Youngstown State senior guard Chelsea Olson scored her 1,000th career point on Friday as the Penguins defeated Illinois-Chicago 77-67 for their second straight victory.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Olson's milestone moment came on a free throw with 52.6 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. She finished the game with a team-best 20 points, bringing her career total to 1,003. She is the 23rd player in program history to reach the 1,000-point plateau.

Olson scored 14 of her 20 points from the free-throw line, and she added three field goals. The 14 free throws ranks tied for the third-most for a game in YSU history.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0