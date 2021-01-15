 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Westby grad and Youngstown State senior Chelsea Olson hits 1,000-point milestone
0 comments
alert top story
COLLEGE BASKETBALL

WATCH NOW: Westby grad and Youngstown State senior Chelsea Olson hits 1,000-point milestone

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
  • YSU ATHLETIC COMMUNICATIONS

Westby High School graduate Chelsea Olson scores her 1,000 career point becoming the 23rd player in Youngstown State history to reach milestone. 

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Westby High School graduate and Youngstown State senior guard Chelsea Olson scored her 1,000th career point on Friday as the Penguins defeated Illinois-Chicago 77-67 for their second straight victory.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Olson's milestone moment came on a free throw with 52.6 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. She finished the game with a team-best 20 points, bringing her career total to 1,003. She is the 23rd player in program history to reach the 1,000-point plateau.

Olson scored 14 of her 20 points from the free-throw line, and she added three field goals. The 14 free throws ranks tied for the third-most for a game in YSU history.

Chelsea Olson mug

Olson
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News