WISCONSIN RAPIDS — Aquinas High School senior running back and linebacker Calvin Hargrove came off the field bloody in the first quarter of a WIAA Division 5 semifinal game Friday against Kewaunee.

Afterward, the cleat marks were still fresh on his left arm, the most obvious of the wear and tear he showed walking off the field at Lincoln High School.

“Adrenaline is pumping, so all my pain right now is not there,” Hargrove said. “It’s tough, it’s the most carries I’ve gotten all year. I’ll definitely be sore tomorrow.”

Hargrove battled his way through 15 carries to 114 rushing yards and three touchdowns as the Blugolds advanced to the state championship game with a 44-19 win, setting up a rematch of last year’s title game with Mayville.

The teams meet in a 4 p.m. title game Thursday at Camp Randall Stadium after Mayville scored in the fourth quarter to beat Prairie du Chien 26-21 in the other semifinal.

“They were playing back on us, so we needed to run the ball,” Hargrove said. “We weren’t getting explosive, big yards every play, but we were getting 10 yards consistently every play and we were earning it. After that, we just kept pounding it and wearing them down.”

A team accustomed to airing it out, Aquinas has relied on Hargrove and the run game in its quest to go back-to-back. Coach Tom Lee pointed to his fellow coaches, his backs and an offensive lineman he said is the best he’s ever coached.

“I’d love to take a lot of credit for it, but Steve Kramer our offensive coordinator is really good football coach who really cares about those guy,” Lee said. “He is the boss of that offense. We got some pretty good back and Shane Willenbring is a really good lineman, one of the best since I’ve coached here. Those guys just care about each other. If we need to run the ball, we’ll do that.”

The Blugolds (12-1) only led by two points at halftime after giving up a touchdown to the Storm (11-2) in the final minute of the second. Out of the break, Hargrove scored two rushing touchdowns while forcing a three-and-out and a special team’s turnover. Aquinas also sacked Kewaunee quarterback Mitchell Thompson three times.

“I thought a big deal was we gave up that touchdown before the half, but our body language never changed,” Lee said. “There were no guys with their heads hanging low. Body language is huge, we talk about it all the time and I’m glad our kids bought into it. Once your body language gets bad, your whole attitude falls apart.”

“They had a couple penalties that I’m sure their kicking themselves over. When you get teams behind the chains, our guys can really hunt. We got ourselves a few turnovers in the second half. A takeaway on special teams and a three and out really turned all that around.”

The Storm ran the ball eight straight plays on their opening drive, finishing with a 3-yard touchdown run from sophomore Tyler VanGoethem. The point after was blocked by junior Brett Ziolkowski.

After a turnover on downs on its opening possession, Aquinas started its second possession on its own 2-yard line. The Blugolds lined up to punt deep in their own territory, but senior quarterback Jackson Flottmeyer rolled out and rushed for 8 yards and a first down.

Thirteen plays later, Aquinas took the lead on an 11-yard touchdown run by Hargrove and a two-point conversion catch by senior wide receiver Collin Conzemius.

Conzemius made sure the Blugolds' next scoring drive wouldn’t take nearly as long later in the second quarter, catching a Flottmeyer pass and sprinting off for a 55-yard touchdown on the second play of the drive. Conzemius finished with eight catches for 126 yards and two touchdowns. Flottmeyer threw for 204 yards.

The Storm managed to score with 12 seconds left in the half on a 20-yard pass from Thompson to junior Maddix Mueller, making the score 14-12 at halftime.

Aquinas extended its lead with seven and 2-yard touchdown runs from Hargrove. Up 28-12 late in the third, the Blugolds recovered a fumble on a kickoff to set up another score from Conzemius.

Kewaunee rebounded with a touchdown and forced a three-and-out, but Flottmeyer’s punt bounced and rolled 73 yards and was downed at the 2. Senior defensive lineman Henry Suttie sacked the quarterback two plays later for a safety.

With a short field, sophomore running back Kyle White added a 3-yard touchdown run. An interception by junior Brady Lehnerr sealed the game for Aquinas.