WIAA Division 3 football: Monroe tops West Salem for state title

MADISON — Monroe High School defeated West Salem 35-14 in the WIAA Division 3 Football State Championship game at Camp Randall Stadium.

Monroe's Tucker Markham opened the third with his third rushing touchdown of the game. West Salem made it into Cheesemaker territory, but an incomplete pass on fourth and eight forced a turnover on downs.

The Panthers had four first half turnovers, getting on the board in the second with a nine-yard touchdown run by senior running back Luke Noel.

The teams traded fumbles on their opening possessions before Panthers senior quarterback Brett McConkey threw an interception to Monroe's Charlie Wiegel. On the next play, Keatin Sweeney ran for a 10-yard touchdown.

After a three-and-out for West Salem, the Cheesemakers added to their lead with a three-yard touchdown run by Markham.