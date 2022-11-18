WIAA Division 3 football: Turnovers prove devastating in West Salem's loss to Monroe

MADISON — The West Salem High School football team made a lot of noise for one of the smallest squads in the WIAA Division 3 playoffs.

After a 35-14 loss to Monroe in the championship game Friday at Camp Randall Stadium, though, one could hear a pin drop as the Panthers entered the locker room.

Eventually, the silence lifted to speeches, chatter and final thanks before the players and coaches left the locker room. After all, West Salem climbed from 0-9 three years ago to its first state title appearance since 2007.

“Obviously I’m sad, but I’m just happy because we came so far and worked our butts off for this,” senior running back Luke Noel said. “Coach (Justin) Jehn has this program going in the right direction, and he’s built a great foundation with leadership and everything. That’s why I think we’re here, the coaching staff and him and the work they put in during the offseason.”

Monroe senior running back Tucker Markham had four of the Cheesemakers’ five touchdown runs and finished with a game-high 170 rushing yards. Jehn said there’s a lot to account for when facing one of the state’s best rushing attacks under coach Toby Golembiewski.

“The misdirection is difficult, but the size they’ve got on their offensive line and the multiple backs they can distribute to is difficult to prepare for,” Jehn said. “They were able to wear us down a bit, but we played better in the second half.”

The Panthers (12-2) played from behind after uncharacteristically committing four turnovers in the first half. Meanwhile, Monroe rushed for 341 yards and had possession for nearly 34 minutes. Jehn said his team tried to match the physicality of the Cheesemakers, but the early turnovers made that task even harder.

“We thought we had to match their physicality, and I thought we did that OK,” Jehn said. “Four turnovers in a playoff football game is a tremendous thing to overcome. Our kids are a great group of kids. They really fought hard today.”

Noel takes blame for getting the Panthers out of rhythm, fumbling on the second play from scrimmage and saying it got the team out of focus. Senior quarterback Brett McConkey threw two interceptions.

“I think the turnovers and not really being focused really got us down,” Noel said. “That’s on my part, I’m going to blame that on me. I can’t turn the ball over right away.”

The Cheesemakers (14-0) recovered Noel’s fumble, but weren't able to capitalize as they fumbled shy of the goal line. McConkey recovered the fumble but threw an interception two plays later. This time, Monroe managed to score with a 10-yard touchdown run by senior running back Keatin Sweeney.

The Cheesemakers added to their first quarter lead with a lengthy drive capped by a Markham 3-yard touchdown run, and McConkey threw another interception before the end of the first.

After a Monroe turnover on downs, senior wide receiver Brennan Kennedy caught a pass from McConkey and ran down the sideline for a 56-yard gain with a facemask penalty tacked on.

Noel rushed for an 8-yard touchdown on the following play. Noel finished with 59 rushing yards and 13 tackles, second only to teammate McConkey with 15.

The momentum was short lived as Markham rushed for another Cheesemakers touchdown and then made a play on defense. Senior wide receiver Chris Calico had the ball forced out by Sweeney, and Markham recovered for the fourth West Salem turnover. Monroe botched the snap on a field goal before halftime, leaving the score at 21-7.

The Cheesemakers continued to ride Markham, who broke the 100-yard mark and scored his third touchdown on the opening drive of the second half. West Salem managed to drive into Monroe territory but turned it over on downs after a deep pass to Kennedy was deflected on fourth-and-8.

Markham recorded his fourth touchdown of the game in the fourth quarter, but West Salem kept fighting from down four scores. McConkey found Andy Johnson on a 13-yard touchdown pass to make it 35-14. Monroe recovered the ensuing onside kick and ran out the rest of the clock.

“The seniors are a special group for us,” Jehn said. “I think being the smallest group in Division 3 to make the playoffs, we were the only ones that every week believed we could win. That was huge for us. You see the character come out of the kids just to play for one another. You see the resolve. I’m proud of how they bounced back after a Week 1 defeat and can’t say more about how these guys played and believe and care for one another.”