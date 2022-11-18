 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Carpets To Go
Presented By Dairyland Power Cooperative
alert breaking
WIAA DIVISION 3 FOOTBALL

WIAA Division 3 football: West Salem trailing Monroe at halftime

  • 0
Onalaska vs West Salem, Nov. 11

West Salem's Brennan Kennedy Onalaska's Aiden Sommerfield

 Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune

MADISON — Monroe High School leads West Salem 21-7 at halftime in the WIAA Division 3 Football State Championship game at Camp Randall Stadium.

The Cheesemakers have three rushing touchdowns, most recently scoring on a one-yard dive by Tucker Markham with three minutes, 11 seconds until halftime. The Panthers had four first half turnovers, getting on the board in the second with a nine-yard touchdown run by senior running back Luke Noel.

The teams traded fumbles on their opening possessions before Panthers senior quarterback Brett McConkey threw an interception to Monroe's Charlie Wiegel. On the next play, Keatin Sweeney ran for a 10-yard touchdown.

After a three-and-out for West Salem, the Cheesemakers added to their lead with a three-yard touchdown run by Markham.

 

People are also reading…

The Panthers will play in the WIAA Division 3 state championship next week.

 

 

 

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Badgers men's hockey hopes to string together good weekends

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News