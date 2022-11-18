WIAA Division 3 football: West Salem trailing Monroe at halftime

MADISON — Monroe High School leads West Salem 21-7 at halftime in the WIAA Division 3 Football State Championship game at Camp Randall Stadium.

The Cheesemakers have three rushing touchdowns, most recently scoring on a one-yard dive by Tucker Markham with three minutes, 11 seconds until halftime. The Panthers had four first half turnovers, getting on the board in the second with a nine-yard touchdown run by senior running back Luke Noel.

The teams traded fumbles on their opening possessions before Panthers senior quarterback Brett McConkey threw an interception to Monroe's Charlie Wiegel. On the next play, Keatin Sweeney ran for a 10-yard touchdown.

After a three-and-out for West Salem, the Cheesemakers added to their lead with a three-yard touchdown run by Markham.