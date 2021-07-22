WIAA: UW-L, Prairie du Chien grad Mel Dow hired as associate director

UW-La Crosse and Prairie du Chien High School graduate Mel Dow is being hired as an associate director with the WIAA, the organization announced Thursday morning.

Dow, who has been the athletics and activities director at Stoughton since 2010, will replace deputy director Wade Labecki, who is retiring effective Sept. 1.

Dow's first day will be Aug. 2, and his "responsibilities will include the administration, coordination of duties and tournament planning for the sports of baseball, wrestling, and tennis," according to a press release.

"Other administrative duties include eligibility, coaching contact, camps, out-of-season participation, foreign students, sanctioning requests, and leading respective sport responsibility coaches and 7% committees," the release says.

Dow graduated from Prairie du Chien in 1992, and he participated in football, wrestling and track and field in high school. He then went to UW-L, where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in exercise and sports science in 1997 and a master's degree in education in 2002.

Dow also coached at UW-L and Prairie du Chien. He was an assistant wrestling coach at UW-L in 1999-2000, while he was the head wrestling coach and an assistant in football and track and field at Prairie du Chien.