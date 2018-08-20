OSSEO, Wis. — The Osseo Merchants held the Sparta Miller amateur baseball team to three hits in a 7-0 result Sunday in the Wisconsin Baseball Association championship game.
Osseo’s Logan Boettcher pitched a complete-game shutout, and he struck out five while giving up one walk.
Dustin Warner, Adam Klos and Tim Schneider all had singles for Sparta. Warner also reached base on the lone walk.
Sparta Miller left eight men on base Sunday.
Alex Jeranek took the loss. He allowed two earned runs in two innings on 36 pitches. Sparta’s first reliever, Scott Bahr, allowed three earned runs in three innings.
Dan Schneider allowed an unearned run in two innings, while Mitch Voter and Jordan Vaaler pitched a scoreless ninth inning.
Osseo lead-off hitter Todd Wienkes had a three-hit game that included a pair of doubles.
