Wisconsin basketball: La Crosse Central grad Jordan Davis ready to 'surprise a lot of people' as a sophomore

“I think I lost all my fat and just turned it into muscle,” said Jordan, who estimated he weighs about 200 pounds. “I’m skinnier, and I think I’ve grown a little bit, too. I was 6-(foot)-4 last year, now I’m 6-5.”

He said he didn’t work out as he should have after he broke his collarbone playing football in 2019 and attributed the fat-to-muscle change to correcting those habits.

“Now that I’m back, I feel like my old self again,” he said.

That should help Jordan vie for minutes with a group of guards that has no shortage of talent even with the departures of D’Mitrik Trice and Trevor Anderson.

Jonathan and Brad Davison figure to get a bulk of the time, and head coach Greg Gard will have new options in Wake Forest transfer Jahcobi Neath and incoming freshman Chucky Hepburn, a four-star recruit out of Nebraska. There’s also Lorne Bowman II, a four-star recruit from Detroit who took a leave of absence from the program last year.

Wisconsin lost significant production at forward, too, but Jordan believes the team is positioned well to find success.

Jordan, of course, hopes to have a hand in that. But even if his minutes are limited again this season, his approach won’t change.

“Work hard and know even though that I might not get a lot of playing time like how I want, just keep a steady mind and go from there,” he said. “You can’t be a quitter, and I’m not.”

