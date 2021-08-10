Wisconsin basketball: La Crosse Central grad Jordan Davis ready to 'surprise a lot of people' as a sophomore

Jordan Davis knows the comparisons to his twin brother, Jonathan, are inevitable.
The former Central High School standouts are twins, after all. And after incredibly successful high school careers, they still play the same sport — men’s basketball — for the same school — the University of Wisconsin.
But failing to separate the two and view them as individuals in certain instances can lead to misplaced perceptions.
Take their freshman seasons with the Badgers, for example.
While Jonathan averaged seven points in about 24 minutes per game off the bench this past year, Jordan saw the court for a total of 18 minutes — a stat that Jordan believes has caused onlookers to lose faith in him.
“I think everybody’s doubting me this year because I didn’t play last year and Johnny did,” Jordan said Monday at the camp he hosted with Jonathan and James Fox of FoxBall. “So they have that comparison between twins and stuff.”
Jordan isn’t discouraged, though, and with a full year of Division I basketball under his belt and as he continues a strong offseason, the sophomore guard is eager to show those doubters that they’re wrong.
“I think I’ll surprise a lot of people this year,” he said.
Although he rarely played last season, Jordan said he gained valuable experience.
He smiled while talking about stepping on the floor at the Kohl Center against Arkansas-Pine Bluff for his first minutes, and he classified Wisconsin’s win over North Carolina in the NCAA Tournament, in which he hit a 3-pointer, as one of his favorite memories.
Along the way, he honed his 3-point shooting and defending, but just as important were the strides he made mentally — from picking up on the offense’s details to working to not dwell on mistakes.
“In practices early on in the year, I’d turn the ball over and get into my head. Like, ‘Oh my God, I messed up,’” Jordan said. “Now, when I mess up, it’s just like, ‘Who cares? On to the next. Keep a short mind, keep a short memory.’”
He’s continued to focus on 3-point shooting and defending this offseason — he said the coaching staff emphasized that he can make an impact in those ways — in addition to ball-handling, which should help with turnovers and give him more ways to score after six of the eight points he scored as a freshman came from beyond the arc.
“(I’ve worked on) off the dribble stuff, like dribble pull-ups, just creating shots for me,” Jordan said.
The Badgers’ weightlifting program has made him stronger, too, though he’s about 10 pounds lighter than he was a year ago.
“I think I lost all my fat and just turned it into muscle,” said Jordan, who estimated he weighs about 200 pounds. “I’m skinnier, and I think I’ve grown a little bit, too. I was 6-(foot)-4 last year, now I’m 6-5.”
He said he didn’t work out as he should have after he broke his collarbone playing football in 2019 and attributed the fat-to-muscle change to correcting those habits.
“Now that I’m back, I feel like my old self again,” he said.
That should help Jordan vie for minutes with a group of guards that has no shortage of talent even with the departures of D’Mitrik Trice and Trevor Anderson.
Jonathan and Brad Davison figure to get a bulk of the time, and head coach Greg Gard will have new options in Wake Forest transfer Jahcobi Neath and incoming freshman Chucky Hepburn, a four-star recruit out of Nebraska. There’s also Lorne Bowman II, a four-star recruit from Detroit who took a leave of absence from the program last year.
Wisconsin lost significant production at forward, too, but Jordan believes the team is positioned well to find success.
Jordan, of course, hopes to have a hand in that. But even if his minutes are limited again this season, his approach won’t change.
“Work hard and know even though that I might not get a lot of playing time like how I want, just keep a steady mind and go from there,” he said. “You can’t be a quitter, and I’m not.”
