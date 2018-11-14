Try 1 month for 99¢

➢ Hunters are no longer required to print or carry deer harvest authorizations while hunting.

Hunters are not required to:

Attach a carcass tag to a deer once harvested

Retain a deer harvest authorization with meat.

➢Hunters, however, must carry proof of their license and harvest authorization(s) while hunting. Carry with you one or more of the following:

A paper copy

A department approved PDF displayed on a mobile device

An authenticated Wisconsin driver’s license or A Go Wild Conservation Card

➢ The unique deer harvest authorization number is required to register your harvest. You may access the unique harvest authorization number from the paper copy of your harvest authorization.

Or a Go Wild PDF image of your harvest authorization saved to an electronic device or the My GameReg section of your Go Wild account.

➢ The antlerless only Holiday Hunt (Dec. 24–Jan. 1, 2019) will be offered in some Farmland Zone Deer Management Units (DMUs), including Brown, Buffalo, Crawford, Columbia, Dane, Door, Jefferson, Kewaunee, Marinette, Milwaukee, Monroe, Oconto, Outagamie, Richland, Sauk, Washington, Waukesha,

Waupaca, and Vernon counties.

➢ Starting this year, counties that conduct a Holiday Hunt may also offer an extended archery/crossbow season Jan. 7-31, 2019.

Bucks and antlerless deer may be harvested during the extended

archery/crossbow season.

The following counties will offer an extended archery season: Brown, Dane,

Door, Jefferson, Milwaukee, Oconto, Outagamie, Richland, Sauk, Washington,

Waukesha, and Vernon

➢ The December four-day antlerless-only hunt (Dec. 6-9) will be offered statewide.

No bucks may be harvested during this season with any weapon type.

➢ Hunters must specify the zone, DMU and land type (public or private) for each antlerless harvest authorization.

➢ At least one Farmland (Zone 2) antlerless deer harvest authorization

is included with each deer hunting license.

However, hunters may only select Farmland (Zone 2) harvest authorizations

from a DMU that offers them, and the number of harvest authorizations offered will vary by county

➢ DMUs containing a metro sub-unit may offer free Metro Sub-unit Antlerless Harvest Authorizations, and/or $12 Metro Sub-unit Bonus Antlerless Harvest Authorizations. These are DMU, sub-unit and land-type (public or private)

specific.

➢Junior Antlerless Deer Harvest authorizations are valid in any unit

Statewide on the land-type specified on the harvest authorization

➢ Group bagging is not allowed on Junior Antlerless Harvest authorizations.

➢ All deer must be registered by 5 p.m. the day after harvest in the DMU

of kill or an adjacent unit.

➢ All deer registration will be completed electronically, but some

In-person registration stations will be available to assist hunters

