Annie Balduzzi’s swing hadn’t been cooperating with her very much this week, but she was able to piece everything together and win the Women’s County Amateur Golf Tournament at The Golf Club at Cedar Creek in Onalaska on Saturday.
Balduzzi — a 2019 Aquinas High School graduate and future University of Sioux Falls golfer — shot a 6-over-par 77, while challenger Barb Hagenbarth finished with an 88.
The win came as a small surprise to Balduzzi, especially since her swing was off for a portion of the week leading up to the tournament. Earlier in the week, Balduzzi explained that her swing was just a little too steep, causing her to hit low shots that, “weren’t really that good.”
“Earlier this week my swing just wasn’t really cooperating with me, but I saw my swing coach a couple days and figured out some things,” said Balduzzi, a four-time WIAA state qualifier. “My swing was pretty consistent throughout the whole round today, and that really helped me.”
Balduzzi is no stranger to success on the links. In mid-June the avid golfer won a Junior Women’s PGA tournament at the La Crosse Country Club with a 6-over-par 78. The win guaranteed her a spot in the Morgan Stanley Tour Championship in Hartford, Wis. that begins Sunday at Washington County Golf Course.
Considering that Cedar Creek is her home course, Balduzzi was prepared for the Women’s County Am. During the summertime the future NCAA Division II competitor typically golfs four or five days a week to stay on par with the sport.
Balduzzi is typically younger than her competitors, too, but has gotten used to it over the years. She also didn’t really think about how being one of the younger golfers at the Women’s County Am would affect her.
“I’ve always golfed with older women, and when I did Junior PGA tournaments as a freshman I was usually going against seniors,” she said. “Golfing with people older than me doesn’t bother me as much now, it’s just something that I’ve gotten used to by now.”
Looking ahead to the next couple months, Balduzzi has one more large tournament — the Sanford Golf Academy Tournament in Sioux Falls, S.D. — besides the Morgan Stanley Tour Championship before heading off to her first year of college.
If Balduzzi’s momentum from the Women’s County Am continues to flow through the rest of the summer, the golfer’s upcoming tournaments should be fun to follow.
“My driving was going really today, and that’s something I haven’t seen a lot of recently,” she said. “Everything came together today, and I didn’t struggle too much with any one thing.”
