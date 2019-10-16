The main goal of Rush Wisconsin West, a La Crosse-based youth soccer club, is simple: grow the sport of soccer in the Coulee Region. The Coulee Cup, which the organization hosts, is just one way it aims to realize that goal.
The Coulee Cup, a three-day tournament with pools for teams ranging from under-9 to under-19, returns to La Crosse this weekend and will be the largest Cup in its short three-year history.
This year’s Coulee Cup has a field of 124 teams from seven states — Wisconsin, Minnesota, South Dakota, Iowa, Illinois, Michigan and Nebraska — and more than 200 games will be played from Friday to Sunday at Field for Kids and at fields in Onalaska.
“Our hope is that we’re going to expose a lot of people from outside the area to what a great community we have,” said Chris Walters, Rush Wisconsin West vice president. “And we’re hoping that those in the area that are interested in playing soccer, they come down to Field for Kids and check it out.”
Much like Rush Wisconsin West, which draws players ages 4 to 18 from a number of communities in the La Crosse area to its club, has grown — from about 90 players four years ago to nearly 500 today — the Coulee Cup has grown from about 80 teams its first year. Roughly 6,000 people are expected to attend the tournament this weekend, and the event will bring in roughly $700,000, according to estimates from the Convention Visitors Bureau.
You have free articles remaining.
“The first year, of course, was a learning experience in hosting a signature event like this,” Walters said. “We learned some good lessons and have been able to capitalize on that.”
Walters said the team from Nebraska is the farthest a team has traveled for the Coulee Cup. Teams, he said, are drawn to the Cup just as much to see the area as they are for soccer, and he hopes the tournament continues to grow each year.
“What we’re focused on right now is how do we provide the best experience possible for players and families so that they’ll want to come back in 2020 and that they’ll tell other clubs that it was a great experience and recommend to them that they come to the Coulee Cup next year,” Walters said.
The tournament runs from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at Field for Kids. Games will also be played from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at fields at 1501 E. Ave. N., Onalaska.
Additionally, a pancake breakfast will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Field for Kids. Tickets for the breakfast are $5 if pre-ordered and $7 the day of the event. Proceeds go to funding scholarships for players who wish to join Rush Wisconsin West.