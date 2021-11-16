Youth soccer: Holmen sixth-grader Brody Schauf set to compete at interregional Olympic camp

Brody Schauf’s budding soccer career has already granted him trips throughout the country and provided him with unique experiences.

Exclusive camps in Westfield, Indiana, and Rockford, Illinois. An invitation to play for team based out of Colorado that competes in an elite league and travels multiple states away, including Arkansas and Oklahoma, for some of its matches.

But this week, the 12-year-old who attends Holmen Middle School will have an opportunity that is believed to be a first for any Coulee Region youth soccer player.

On Tuesday, Schauf and his parents arrived in Orlando, Florida, for the U.S. Youth Soccer Olympic Development Program Interregional — a camp that brings together the nation’s top talent for on-field training, classroom sessions and matches.

Boys and girls teams from four regions and six age groups will compete at the ODP Interregional; Schauf was one of 34 players selected for the boys 2009 Midwest squad and will play for the Midwest Red team, the higher of two teams formed by splitting the athletes who will represent the 13-state region.

The event also serves as a qualifier for a national training camp. Schauf isn’t old enough to take that next step — his mother, Shonna, has been told the cutoff is the 2007 age group — but that means the sixth-grader is truly alongside the best of the best for his age.

“I’m excited,” said Schauf, who plays locally for Rush Wisconsin West.

“This is significant,” added Scott Thesing, the president of Rush Wisconsin West. “It is something that no one else in our community has done, and he’s going to be the model for going forward as, it’s possible. If you put the time in and you do the work, you’re a good teammate and you compete at the highest levels, you’re going to see these opportunities.

“Brody did it. He made it.”

Schauf, who also participates in basketball and baseball, started playing soccer at the Onalaska YMCA as a 4-year-old and quickly showed natural ability for the sport. That’s led to him playing above his age group over the course of his early career, including playing two years up for Rush Wisconsin West.

At about 4-foot-6, Schauf is smaller than even most players his age, which can make playing up a challenge. But it’s taught him how to be aggressive, and he more than makes up for his height with his athleticism.

“He has great ball skills, and he’s a speedy little guy,” Shonna said.

“If you look at Brody’s pathway, too, he continues to push himself to play against good competition,” Thesing added. “And that’s what makes players better.”

That includes Schauf’s journey to the ODP Interregional, which began over a year ago.

After setting a goal to earn a spot for the ODP Wisconsin team, Schauf attended three tryouts near Appleton in August 2020. From there, he trained throughout the winter in Milwaukee and eventually was given a spot on the state’s 16-player roster.

In June of this year, that team competed in Westfield, Indiana, at a subregional event, which hosted about 400 players in Schauf’s age group from across the Midwest. From that field, about 115 were selected — Schauf among them — for a July camp held in Rockford, Illinois, where the ODP Interregional team was determined.

“To see him set some of these goals and exceed them and just thrive has been wonderful,” Shonna said.

Schauf said he’s enjoyed playing with kids his age throughout the ODP process and has noticed improvements in his game — particularly his ball skills and power behind his shot — as he plays against high levels of competition.

That should set him up well for the ODP Interregional.

Schauf had on-field and classroom sessions on Tuesday, with more scheduled for Wednesday. Matches begin on Thursday and run through Saturday; Schauf and the Midwest Red team will play the East Red on Thursday, the South Red on Friday and the West Red on Saturday.

Schauf said he’s excited to meet new friends and to go up against other elite players. And given that this is the Schauf’s last step for this ODP cycle, he’s just focused on playing his best.

But when he returns, the cycle will start over with winter trainings to again seek a spot on the ODP Wisconsin team — qualifying for the ODP Midwest team exempts him from tryouts this year — and beyond.

“I’m kind of speechless,” Shonna said. “We’ve been so proud of him and all the work and effort that he’s put into it.

“He goes out there, and he just shines out there.”

Eric Lee can be reached at eric.lee@lee.net or via Twitter @ByEricLee

