Youth soccer: Rush Wisconsin West appoints new technical director

Rush Wisconsin West, a La Crosse-based youth soccer club, has appointed DJ McMoil to be its new technical director effective June 7, the organization announced Friday.

McMoil, who will replace Nicole Lukic as Lukic moves to a new position within Rush Soccer, has most recently served as head goalkeeping coach and an assistant in the senior girls program for Iowa Rush in Des Moines.

McMoil has also coached at clubs in Minnesota, including STMA United and the Minnesota Thunder Academy.

“Rush Wisconsin West is a well-established and highly respected club within the Rush Soccer organization and provides a great soccer experience for Coulee Region players of all ages and skill levels,” McMoil said in a release. “I can’t think of a better place for my first technical director role or a nicer community to call home.”

Registration for Rush Wisconsin West's fall recreational programs, for which there are no tryouts, opens this summer. Placement tryouts for competitive players ages 11-18 will be held June 7-10 at Fields for Kids. Mock tryouts for academy players ages 8-10 will also be held June 7-10 at Fields for Kids.

