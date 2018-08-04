Zach James: RAGBRAI is a 428-mile party on 2 wheels across all of Iowa
UW-La Crosse women’s track and field coach Nickolas Davis will probably partake in RAGBRAI again.
RAGBRAI, the Des Moines Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa, ended last week in Davenport, and Davis was one of two Coulee Region bikers to ride it for the first time.
The big takeaway: It’s just one big party. And, my hometown of Montezuma, Iowa, did a heck of a job hosting more than 20,000 bikers.
“It was so common to meet people and ask them where they’re from, and it was all over the country and some all over the world,” Davis said. “More often than not, it wasn’t their first time.”
Davis, entering his second season with the Eagles, found out about RAGBRAI when he lived in Coralville — a suburb of Iowa City — in 2001.
That year — just like this year — the tour came across Coralville, and Davis noticed how much of a celebration it was.
He teamed up with his brother-in-law, Jordan Hurst, and took a charter bus to Onawa along the Missouri River to prepare for the 428-mile ride to the Mississippi River.
“It took me until I was 36 (years old) to do my first RAGBRAI, and I don’t think that should be the case for anyone else,” Davis said. “I would like to try other rides that are around, but when I do it again I want to do the northern (Iowa) part. That part is more hillier and goes through the bluffs.”
Davis may have his shot to ride some bluffs with a group sooner rather than later. More on that later.
The other area biker who I connected with is 27-year-old Tim Johnson of La Crescent.
Johnson has been riding for about five years now, and this summer, he has a goal of biking 2,000 miles.
He added 600 miles training for the statewide ride, then added on 428 last week. The first day, however, was an eye-opener for Johnson.
“For me, it was a challenge on the first day,” Johnson said. “I don’t ride in groups. I kind of ride by myself, usually. When you get on a road with thousands and thousands of people, you really have to pay attention. There’s all kind of different language. You have to always be vigilant.”
There were also plenty of people from across the country.
“You’ll never experience anything else like that with bikers,” Johnson added.
Along with seeing Davis while I was trying to chase down a group of bikers dressed like WWE personalities, I met three men who were from North Carolina, Miami, Florida, and from Birmingham, England, area.
The man I met from England, 70-year-old Phil Smith, also had a costume — a wedding dress — but it was not as creepy as when longtime NBA player Dennis Rodman when he wore his.
It was Smith’s first tour across Iowa, and he was stopped multiple times in Montezuma by curious bikers. Smith was happy to gain the attention.
“It breaks ice all the time and it creates a lot of joy and a lot of fun conversation,” Smith said. “I very rarely dress in costume but it brings a giggle on this ride.”
A few American friends suggested he come along, and Smith wanted to bike in costume. His friends gave him a veil that sparked the idea.
“It’s brought a lot of joy,” Smith said. “I enjoy the actual cycling, but mostly I enjoy the people. I enjoy riding with the buddies I’m with and the people I’m bumping in with.”
Smith is a dual-national citizen, and also has a residence in Washington. He found out about the event through a friend who lives in Atlanta.
For those who can’t wait until next July for a chance to bike with other people, this weekend brings the next chance.
The Spectacular Annual Great Bike Ride Around Wisconsin starts Saturday in Sparta at the Sparta Barney Family Community Center.
Over the next week, cyclists can travel in loops around Sparta, Black River Falls and La Crosse. Bikers can choose to travel as little as 132 miles, or as many as 330 miles.
For more information, click here.
