College basketball: UW-L visits Italy for first international trip

When the idea of UW-La Crosse men’s basketball’s recent trip to Italy was conceived in 2017, it seemed like a pipe dream.

Sixth-year coach Kent Dernbach brought up the concept of a foreign trip, the first in the program’s history, to his first recruiting class, which included now-fifth-year senior Ethan Anderson. Skeptical at first, Anderson said his coach followed through on his pledge, even when several obstacles threatened the tour.

“It was one of those things where I put it in the back of my mind and was like, ‘Well, if it happens, it’s an extra bonus,’” Anderson said. “Since the start, Dernbach has delivered on what he’s promised.”

After five years of planning, a pandemic-induced postponement, flight cancellations and doubts about whether Anderson and his classmates would still be eligible for the trip, the Eagles’ took off for Italy last month to play three exhibition games and bond as a team through tourist activities. UW-L returned to Wisconsin with an unblemished international record and countless memories made off the floor in Milan, Florence and Rome.

With COVID-19 still restricting international travel earlier this year, the Eagles received final approval just four months before the trip, and Dernbach was determined to fulfill his promise to Anderson and Craig Steele, the team’s two returning fifth-year seniors.

“Once we got the okay, right around April 10, we were all hands on deck to make sure that we could get it done this summer,” Dernbach said. “It was really rewarding to see the goal we all set and for the program to be able to reach that and be true to our word that we could get that done.”

UW-L started its overseas excursion with a nine-hour layover in Paris, France, and the 45-person travel group consisting of 20 players, coaches, and various family members was able to take public transportation to see the Eiffel Tower before its next flight.

Once in Italy, the Eagles interspersed walking tours and group meals with matchups against three professional club teams. The competition included rosters with native Italians, foreigners and even some Americans studying abroad, but Dernbach said UW-L had both a size and age advantage over each of its opponents.

Not only was the style of play in Italy different than what the Eagles are accustomed to stateside, the team also experienced new types of arenas. Steele said he and his team took for granted some of the luxuries of American basketball such as air-conditioned gymnasiums.

“It was like a metal frame with a tarp over it, pretty much. They rolled up the tarps on the side for some air flow,” Steele said of one of the venues on the trip. “It was probably hotter in there than it was outside.”

The Eagles’ final game was against Rome’s A.S. Stella Azzurra, which produced Andrea Bargnani and several other former NBA players. In each of the exhibitions, Dernbach was able to tinker with new lineups and give younger players some much-needed playing time, something other schools won’t be able to do until later in the fall.

“We lost three starters from last year, so there’s a little bit of inexperience coming in, and there’s some question marks that we’re trying to answer going into the year,” Anderson said “This really helped with that to give some guys some opportunities in games before even practice starts to prove themselves.”

The NCAA allows schools to embark on a foreign trip once every four years, and only returning players are eligible to attend. Dylan Bunders, a senior forward on last year’s 21-7 Eagles’ team, came on the trip but was unable to participate in the games.

The team was permitted to hold practices leading up to the tour, so the group took advantage of the extra minutes on the floor with two-a-day workouts to sharpen up before heading to Italy.

“Probably our best basketball came in the 10 days leading up to our foreign trip,” Dernbach said. “We tried to really utilize that time to focus on the basketball portion of it because it’s so challenging to go overseas and experience a new country and all the different sights and then concentrate on basketball.”

Besides the Eiffel Tower, the group visited the Sistine Chapel, the Colosseum and Sforza’s Castle among other historical sites. Dernbach said one of his favorite memories was watching his players’ reactions once they laid eyes on some of the most famous landmarks in the world.

“Just the look on guys’ faces when you walk into the Plaza and you see the Leaning Tower of Pisa and the Duomo, and it’s just like, ‘Wow.’ We knew the tower leaned, but we didn’t know what it was like to experience that firsthand,” Dernbach said.

“Sure, we were over there as a basketball team, but we were really over there as more of a family taking a trip together.”

Still six weeks away from official preseason practices, the Eagles will hold player-led workouts and conditioning sessions in September and early October. UW-L scheduled two scrimmages against Division II teams in late October before opening the regular season with five nonconference games against teams which qualified for last year’s Division III NCAA Tournament.

Bolstered by a large group of returning players and the unifying experience of the trip to Italy, Steele expressed optimism for the Eagles to remain among the best programs in Division III and contend for a national title this season.

“We just have a really good group of guys coming back,” Steele said. “We didn’t have anyone transfer or quit, so it was really nice to pick up where we left off and hopefully achieve our goals of winning a WIAC championship and going further in the national tournament.”