College soccer: UW-L women seek return to Division III playoffs

Before last week’s scrimmage against Winona State University, UW-La Crosse women’s soccer coach Jason Murphy was unsure about how his new-look team would regroup this fall.

The Eagles won 16 matches and advanced to the NCAA Division III tournament quarterfinals last year, equaling the 2017 team for the deepest postseason run in program history, but the team graduated its starting goalkeeper, center back and All-American attacking midfielder.

Even in a preseason exhibition against the Division II Warriors, Murphy saw all he needed to see to convince him that this year’s UW-L team is determined to advance as far as its predecessors and beyond.

“I had some question marks about how hard this team was going to compete and battle right off the bat on their own,” Murphy said. “I get that it’s just a scrimmage but our kids were ready and focused, and they battled and competed.”

The Eagles enter the 2022 season with high expectations both from within the program and around the country. UW-L was picked to win the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference by the league’s coaches and sports information directors last week, and the team sits at No. 13 in the United Soccer Coaches Division III preseason rankings.

The high praise is warranted — last year marked the third time in the previous four seasons that the Eagles won an NCAA tournament match, establishing themselves as a perennial threat. Murphy said his team craves the spotlight of the playoff, so his coaching staff has set the bar high for the 2022 team, with goals of winning the WIAC and a national tournament match.

“Our players talk about the experiences and opportunities and the excitement of playing in those massively big games,” Murphy said. “We try to find ways to give them every opportunity to do that.”

As the Eagles experience roster turnover not uncommon to the college game, they welcome eight freshmen to the team, joining 23 returners. While UW-L lost its top scorer in Sophie Amundson, junior forwards Ainsley Allan and Natalie Schisel will anchor the attack, as the duo combined for 14 goals and 9 assists in 2021.

Sophomore midfielder Ellie Behnke, who played in each of the Eagles’ 24 matches a season ago, said uniting the new team through team bonding will key the team’s success on the pitch.

“I think we all have super high expectations knowing how we ended last season,” Behnke said. “So putting in that work and making sure everyone is doing what they can every single day and not just making it about soccer — having those close connections with your teammates off the field makes such a huge difference on the field.”

UW-L begins its season with a trip to California to take on California Lutheran University and Chapman University (Calif.). It’s the first time the Eagles have traveled outside the Midwest since 2018 due to the pandemic, and Murphy said the team will weave in sightseeing and tourist activities between the two matches.

Sophomore defender Syd Prybylla said two matches against quality opponents in an idyllic setting is the perfect way to start a new season.

“It’s going to be fun to bond with the girls on the long trip and get to play soccer along the way, which is something we all love to do,” Prybylla said. “We’re all very excited for the season.”

The Eagles embark on their quest for another successful year on Thursday at Cal Lutheran, with kickoff scheduled for 9 p.m. in Thousand Oaks, California.