College soccer: UW-L's Behnke, Prybylla shine in amateur summer leagues

During a summer filled with some of the most competitive soccer of their careers, UW-La Crosse’s Ellie Behnke and Syd Prybylla recalled moments off the field as their most indelible memories.

The rising sophomores on the Eagles’ NCAA Division III soccer team honed their skills in two of the top amateur leagues in the country this summer, with Behnke on the USL W League’s Green Bay Glory and Prybylla playing for Mankato United of the Women’s Premier Soccer League.

Behnke and her Glory teammates made the most of long-haul bus trips throughout the Midwest, and the midfielder said the relationships she forged over the summer were cemented by the travel experiences.

“It ended up being around 12 hours to go to St. Louis and Kansas City. We did karaoke on the bus and did a lot of stops with the team for some cool stuff along the way,” Behnke said. “Team bonding was definitely occurring on the bus more than anywhere else throughout the entire season.”

Prybylla’s United squad didn’t even have a team bus, opting instead to have its players carpool to matches as far as Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

“It was really fun to get close with all the girls,” Prybylla said. “It was lots of carpool rides, hanging out with everyone, making friends and having fun playing soccer.”

The USL W League debuted in May with 44 teams in 20 states, while the WPSL featured 141 teams in its 23rd season and is the United States’ longest active women’s soccer league. Clubs in both leagues mainly consist of college talent from all three NCAA divisions as well as junior college and NAIA players.

On the pitch, Behnke scored twice and added an assist in her first season with Green Bay, and Prybylla contributed an assist as a defender for Mankato in her second stint with the club. Both players were also playing close to home — Behnke grew up in Appleton, and Prybylla is a Mankato native.

UW-L coach Jason Murphy commended his two sophomores for taking the initiative to elevate their games by playing in pre-professional leagues during the offseason.

“Both Syd and Ellie took it on their own and made the connection first, then I had some conversations with their coaches, sharing some film and talking about who they were as players,” Murphy said. “Really both of them took the lead and were interested in getting involved first.”

In her first collegiate season with La Crosse, Behnke appeared in each of the Eagles’ 24 matches on their run to the NCAA Division III quarterfinals and scored three goals. Her first-half score against UW-Platteville last October proved to be the game winner.

Following a successful freshman year, Behnke said she pursued playing in the USL W League to challenge herself by competing against some of the best amateurs in the area.

“I really wanted to just take my game to the next level and put myself in an environment where I had to find the confidence in myself again and learn to love the game with new players again,” Behnke said.

Behnke said her first touch and movement without the ball improved throughout the summer season with the help of her teammates and coaches in Green Bay.

The speed of play in the WPSL was the biggest eye-opener for Prybylla in Mankato, and after playing sporadic minutes in eight matches for UW-L last fall, she said the summer league experience has her ready to battle for more playing time this season.

“Going to practices and playing against Division II and Division I players, it really improves you as a player and you’re getting a lot of touches,” Prybylla said. “It just helps you come into the season prepared.”

Murphy recognized the privilege of playing for a summer team, as some of his players work full-time jobs to make attending UW-L financially feasible. He said his philosophy in the offseason is to encourage his players to maintain their skills in whatever way possible, even if they can’t commit to a team.

“Here at UW-L, we’ve really taken the approach that everybody uses their summer in different ways,” Murphy said. “Maybe they can’t play on a team but they go back to their local club that they grew up playing with and train with them once or twice a week.”

One advantage of having his players participate in summer leagues is that they bring knowledge of new tactics and strategies back to UW-L. Behnke said her Glory team focused on “making your teammate look like the best player on the field,” and she was excited to use that mindset in La Crosse.

After just one week of preseason training, Murphy said he’s already noticed the impact that playing in highly-competitive summer leagues made on both Behnke and Prybylla.

“Both of them are probably playing some of the best soccer of their careers currently, and there has to be a correlation in that they both played in (leagues) this summer,” Murphy said. “I’m really excited about where they’re at.”

The Eagles start their season on Thursday in southern California against California Lutheran University.