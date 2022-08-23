College volleyball: Viterbo women navigate tough schedule with young team

Following up a 39-2 season is a daunting challenge in and of itself, especially when a team graduates three All-Americans and loses its assists leader.

For Viterbo women’s volleyball coach Ryan DeLong, the only way he knows how to get his young 2022 team up to speed is by lining up one of the toughest schedules in the country, something he does year in and year out.

The V-Hawks’ first 11 matches this year include six against nationally-ranked opponents, and so far, a roster featuring 10 underclassmen has responded to the adversity.

Viterbo went 3-1 in its first four matches of the season at the Big Sky Volleyball Challenge in Butte, Mont. last week, defeating 12th-ranked Eastern Oregon University and the tournament’s host, No. 13 Montana Technological University.

This week, the 9th-ranked V-Hawks travel to St. Louis for the Spartan Invitational to play two-time reigning NAIA national champion and top-ranked Missouri Baptist University as well as No. 5 Midland University (Neb.), Viterbo’s lone regular-season loss a year ago.

“These early preseason tournaments are always something you’re trying to learn and get better from and trying to find new roles,” DeLong said. “Obviously (the team) improves throughout the year, but we have a lot of big shoes to fill, so these early few weeks are definitely learning periods for our team.”

While the V-Hawks lost several key players from a 2021 team which broke the school record with a 32-game win streak and fell one match short of the NAIA championship tournament, two local players who earned All-American honors last season return.

Junior outside hitter and Holmen High School product Kenzie Winker is already off to a fast start in her fourth year at Viterbo, leading the team in kills with 55 through four matches. In the V-Hawks’ five-set victory over Northwest University (Wash.) on Friday, Winker totaled 23 kills with a .447 hitting percentage while also recording 11 digs.

As the V-Hawk’s top offensive option for the first time in her career, DeLong said he’s seen Winker grow as a leader throughout her time at Viterbo.

“From a freshman to now, she’s really developed into a strong mental player, and I wouldn’t have said that last year or two years ago,” DeLong said. “Her mental game has improved tremendously.”

Defensively, fifth-year senior and Caledonia, Minn. native Adrianna Reinhart is commanding the back row after earning an honorable mention selection to the NAIA All-American team last season. Serving as the team’s libero, Reinhart’s 59 digs and 8 service aces are the most in both categories for Viterbo this year.

DeLong said that Reinhart, along with sophomore defensive specialist Kenidi McCabe, will help guide his youthful roster with their skills in the serving and passing game.

“Adrianna is huge for us with her experience being a fifth-year player and just being the leader of the last couple years,” DeLong said. “That’s got to be our strength early on is our serving and passing because we have to get our young players up to speed in the other aspects.”

Of the six newcomers to the team, four are front-line players and two are setters. Freshman middle hitter Jada Mitchell contributed 18 kills at the Big Sky Volleyball Challenge, and first-year setter Maddie Connor is second on the team with 52 assists.

DeJong said his team has almost taken for granted facing the best of the best each year, but for a rebuilding team needing to develop its talent, matchups against two top-five teams this week will be a big test early in the season.

“It doesn’t allow you to get too comfortable, that’s for sure,” DeLong said. “We’re going to take some lumps along the way early with a young team, but I think that’s going to be great experience come November and December for us.”