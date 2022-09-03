Local college sports roundup: UW-L soccer prevails on late goal to remain unbeaten

ORANGE, Calif. — Sophomore midfielder Chelsea Gale scored to break a 0-0 tie in the 87th minute as UW-La Crosse completed a two-match sweep of its California trip with a 1-0 victory over Chapman University on Saturday.

Gale’s goal came off of an Eagles’ corner kick late in the second half, redirecting a deflection off of the cross bar to find the back of the net. UW-L had 12 corner kicks and four shots on goal before Gale ended Chapman goalkeeper Maia Mills’ shutout bid late in the second half.

Sophomore goalkeeper Sophia Anger made eighth saves to record her second-consecutive shutout to open the season. Anger and junior defender Jenna Nichols both played all 90 minutes of the match, which kicked off at 9:30 a.m. in California due to an excessive heat warning in the area.

UW-L (2-0) opens its home schedule against Augsburg University (Minn.) at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Nonconference

Viterbo 1, Trinity Christian (Ill.) 1

After both teams scored in the first half, the V-Hawks and Trolls kept each other off the scoreboard in a nonconference draw.

Sophomore forward Lauren Wedig scored Viterbo’s first goal of the season in the 25th minute on an assist from sophomore midfielder Jenna Bennett. Trinity Christian’s goal came 13 minutes earlier, as Selah Hopkins beat V-Hawk’s senior goalie Molly Ripley.

Ripley made seven saves in the match, and senior midfielder Mikayla Lazarski led the team with two shots on goal. Both sides committed 11 fouls, and two V-Hawks received yellow cards during the scoreless second half.

Viterbo (0-2-1) earned its first point of the year with the tie in its home opener, and the team also celebrated Senior Day and Parents Day on Saturday. The V-Hawks hit the road to take on Martin Luther College (Minn.) on Monday before another home match on Wednesday.

VOLLEYBALL

CSM Labor Day Tournament

Viterbo 3, Saint Mary (Kan.) 0

Viterbo 3, Morningside University (Iowa) 1

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. — The V-Hawks took down the Spires 25-22, 25-21, 25-16 before beating the Mustangs 25-14, 25-18, 23-25, 25-20 to win three of their four matches in the two-day tournament.

Kenzie Winker tallied 12 kills for Viterbo against Saint Mary, and defensive specialist Adrianna Reinhart had 22 digs and nine assists. Setter Lauryn Sobasky assisted on 17 kills and also notched a kill herself in the first match.

Grace Rohde led the way against Morningside with 16 kills on a .375 hitting percentage. The V-Hawks couldn’t close out the Mustangs in the third set, losing five of the last six points, but Viterbo trailed only briefly in the early stages of the fourth set and capped off the match with a kill from Jada Mitchell.

Next up for the No. 9 V-Hawks is the Viterbo Tournament in La Crosse, which starts Friday against No. 18 Taylor University (Ind.).

University of Chicago Tournament

Aurora (Ill.) 3, UW-La Crosse 0

Whitworth (Wash.) 3, UW-La Crosse 0

CHICAGO — The Eagles lost in their final two matches of the weekend at University of Chicago’s Ratner Athletics center, as they were defeated 16-25, 20-25, 22-25 by Aurora University (Ill.) and 19-25, 16-25, 22-25 by Whitworth University (Wash.).

Against Aurora, UW-L tied up the second set at 14 before the Spartans won 11 of the last 13 points in the set. The Eagles made a run of their own in the third set, winning 12 of 17 points to knot up the set score at 20-20, but Aurora prevailed to secure the straight-set victory.

Brianne Korducki had nine kills in the opening loss, and Megan Adams led UW-L with 15 assists. Korducki also pitched in a team-high eight digs against the Spartans.

Although Gabrialla Johnson’s 10 kills and Jackie Oeterrer’s 17 assists were both match-highs, the Eagles were unable to take a set against Whitworth. Oetterer set up Johnson for a kill to tie the third set at 20 before the Pirates finished off the match by winning five of the next seven points.

Korducki had eight kills and 11 digs in the loss to Whitworth, and Anna Rossner contributed six kills and three digs for the Eagles.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

UW-Whitewater Warhawk Invitational

WHITEWATER, Wis. — UW-La Crosse’s Emma Heinert and Kate Townsend won 8-2 in the consolation final at No. 2 doubles during a seven-school invite at UW-Whitewater.

Each of the Eagles’ singles players – Kellie Hierl, Izzy Schmiesing and Anabela Gainizamanov – lost in their respective consolation finals to place sixth. Avery Nicholson and Megan Stanazak defeated UW-Oshkosh’s Jade Schwichow and Allesandra Rivera 8-6 in the 7th-place match at No. 3 doubles.

UW-W won at No. 2 singles, No. 3 singles, and No. 2 doubles to take first in the team event.