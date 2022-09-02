UW-L sports roundup: Women’s tennis wins first match of season

The UW-La Crosse women’s tennis team dropped only three sets in an 8-1 defeat of Lawrence University (Wis.) to open its season on Thursday at Green Island Tennis Park.

The Eagles won all three doubles matches and five of the six singles matches, with seven of their eight points stemming from straight-set victories. Kellie Hierl won at No. 1 singles 6-2, 6-2 over Lawrence’s Margot Connor, and Ani Bulbulian won 5-7, 6-4, 10-2 at No. 2 doubles for UW-L.

Although Izzy Schmiesing fell in three sets at No. 5 singles, she paired up with Hierl at No. 1 doubles to defeat Connor and Emma Koppa 8-6. Katie Kearney, Emma Heinert and Kate Townsend also contributed in both singles and doubles victories for the Eagles.

UW-L (1-0) continues its season in Whitewater, Wis. at the UW-Whitewater Warhawk Invitational on Saturday at 9 a.m.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Nonconference

UW-La Crosse 1, California Lutheran University 0

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — The 13th-ranked Eagles opened the season with a shutout win, as sophomore forward Maggie Hernandez’s first-half goal proved to be the game winner against the Regals.

Hernandez’s score was assisted by sophomore midfielder Ellie Arndt. UW-L held on to win in a scoreless second half, with sophomore goalkeeper Sophia Anger recording the shutout in net.