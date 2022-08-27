Viterbo women's volleyball: V-Hawks sweep Lindsey Wilson in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. − After falling to two of the best NAIA teams in the country on Thursday, the Viterbo V-Hawks volleyball team responded with a 25-23, 25-22, 26-24 victory over Lindsey Wilson College (Ken.) on Friday at the Missouri Baptist Invitational.

The V-Hawks broke away from the Blue Raiders late in the first set, scoring three of the final four points after the two teams were tied at 22. Jada Mitchell and Martina McGrath each had kills to close out the set.

McGrath had the set-clinching kill in the second set, completing a 10-4 run to give Viterbo a two-set advantage. Trailing 24-21 in set 3, the V-Hawks fended off two set points for Lindsay Wilson and scored five-straight points to earn the sweep. Mariah Calkins delivered the kill on match point.

Calkins led Viterbo with 10 kills, and Marissa Kleman and Grace Rohde each contributed 8 kills. Adrianna Reinhart had 17 digs, while Lauryn Sobasky tallied 24 assists against Lindsey Wilson, who received votes in the NAIA preseason poll.

The V-Hawks continue on the road with a Labor Day weekend tournament in North Sioux City, S.D. Viterbo matches up with No. 11 Concordia University (Neb.) on Friday at 1 p.m. to start the tournament.