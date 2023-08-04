The 33rd La Crosse County men's amateur golf championship will begin with three flights of entrants teeing off at The Golf Club at cedar Creek in Onalaska on Saturday morning.

The event will include golfers in three flights — championship, first and net — and will consist of 36 holes over two days at cedar Creek and Drugan's Castle Mound in Holmen.

The championship and first flights will compete at Cedar Creek on Saturday and Drugan's on Sunday, and the net flight starts at Drugan's on Saturday and concludes at Cedar Creek on Sunday.

Tyler Church is the defending champion after shooting a 36-hole score of 134 and beating second-place Joe Weber by six shots. Shaun Borre was 10 shots back and placed third in the championship flight.

Weber has won three times since 2016 and was the 2021 champion.