FOUNTAIN CITY — Rodney Sanders dominated for 23 laps of Friday’s USRA Modified feature at Mississippi Thunder Speedway.

Then, with two laps to go, the driveshaft for his No. 20 car broke and the driver from Happy, Texas found himself on the end of a heartbreaking loss.

Josh Angst inherited the lead and held off the hard charging Brandon Davis on a late green-white-checkered for his third straight feature win.

Angst had previously been the benefactor of another caution, making a move for second on a lap 11 restart following Jake Timm’s car stalling briefly on track.

Davis came home runner-up after a mechanical failure in his heat race forced him to start at the tail end of the field for the feature. Timm, meanwhile, came back from his engine hiccup to finish third.

Pole sitter Alex Williamson finished fourth while Jacob Bleess took fifth after suffering body damage in his heat race.

Kory Ressie left MTS last week not knowing what he’d do after his engine expired just after winning the USRA Late Model feature. Ressie returned Friday with a new motor and another victory.

Ressie traded the lead early with Triton Krause until a caution with three laps remaining put Lance Hofer back in the mix. Hofer worked around both men on the restart before Ressie wrestled the lead back with two to go.

One car that wasn’t in the mix was points leader Ryan Olson. After struggling all night to keep track position, the feature pole sitter finished ninth out of 10 cars. Olson’s lead in the point standings is now down to just two points over Hofer.

Some of the best action of the night came in the opening feature of the night for the USRA Hobby Stocks. Devin Holthaus and Chris Hovden, who combined to have won every feature this season, started on the front row and found themselves battling for the win in the closing laps.

Hovden tried every move he could to get around Holthaus, even giving him the bumper coming to the white flag. It came down to a drag race to the checkered flag with Holthaus No. 7D car edging out Hovden for his second feature win of the season.

Brayden Gjere didn’t show a ton of speed last week or in his heat race Friday in the USRA Stock Cars. Naturally, he found his way to the lead in just four laps and dominated on his way to a fifth win in 2023.

While the race up front was a breeze, it was further back in the pack where drivers got aggressive. Danny Cole worked on passing Andrew Bleess for the majority of the second half, but Bleess held on for third place.

Brady Williamson, after taking exception to how he was raced early, turned the No. 36 car of Dillon Njus. Williamson would later suffer a mechanical failure and finish last.

All five series will be in action next Friday along with Micro Sprint cars. Opening ceremonies are set for 7:15 p.m.