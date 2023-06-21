FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. — There is a typical lull in the sports calendar that comes with the summer, even for race tracks like Mississippi Thunder Speedway.

With two weeks of regular shows in the middle of last season’s summer stretch, the track came up with something to shake things up for the fans and teams.

“We figured we should definitely spice up our shows a little bit to make things more interesting the next few weeks for us,” track promoter and co-owner Tyrone Lingenfelder said.

The result was the RacinDirt.com Thunder Summer Series where the top point earner over two weeks in the USRA Modifieds and B-Mods would walk away with a big cash bonus. The season within a season returns Friday, this time expanded beyond Fountain City and Friday nights.

“We always seem to be thinking about that next thing,” Trenton Berry, a MTS co-owner and co-owner of RacinDirt said. “We did this one year, now what are we going to do to up the ante a little bit?”

The event expanded from one track to two and two race nights to four with the added Saturday shows at Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota. The track is around a 90-minute drive southwest from MTS, is near Rochester and is owned by Mike Sorenson and Cole Queensland.

Lingenfelder has had a strong relationship with the track, which has plenty of crossover with MTS between local drivers.

“I’ve gone to Deer Creek a lot of times over the years,” Lingenfelder said. “Always have a lot of respect for Deer Creek. They have one of the best facilities you’re going to find in the Midwest, and there’s lots of great racing, lot of big shows.”

“It works out well with a lot of drivers in the area going to both tracks. When we can work together on shows like this to mix things up, it definitely benefits everyone from the fans to the drivers to ourselves. It only adds more to the excitement for the racing in the area.”

RacinDirt.com serves as the streaming provider for both tracks and stands alongside Whitewater Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram as a major sponsor for the prize pool. The Modified champion after four races will earn a $2,000 bonus while the B-Mod winner receives $1,000.

Berry and fellow RacinDirt.com owner Austin Krueger became partial owners of MTS in February with Berry placing a lot of trust in the hands of Lingenfelder and Bob Timm to keep building.

“Bob and Tyrone are just as good as it gets,” Berry said. “We work with a lot of promoters all over the country and there are a lot of good ones. These guys are at the top of the good guys list. We don’t get in their business and tell them how to operate, they have that well under control.”

“This is something we hadn’t done before as a company, that level of involvement with a track. We very much look forward to it.”

With the distance between both tracks, several drivers who run on the Wisconsin side of the Mississippi River on Fridays make the trek southwest on Saturdays.

One of those drivers is Jake Timm, the Summer champion last year with a win on the second night of action. The Winona native has yet to find victory lane at either MTS or Deer Creek this season. He finished 14th at MTS on June 9 following a cut tire early in the feature and recovered with a seventh-place run at Deer Creek the next night.

Brandon Davis leads the points at Deer Creek and has wins at both tracks this season, winning in the USMTS Modified feature at MTS on May 4 during the Dairyland Showdown. Between seven features at both tracks this season, Davis has yet to finish outside of the top-five.

Lucas Schott has been a model of consistency at both tracks, entering the weekend seven points behind Parker Hale for the points lead at MTS while sitting third in the Deer Creek standings. Schott has a Deer Creek win and five top-five finishes between the two tracks this season.

Joe Chisholm carries the momentum of a points lead in the B-Mods at MTS and the confidence as last year’s Summer Series B-Mod champion. Chisholm won both track’s season championships last year and has 11 combined feature wins between the two circuits.

His toughest challenger might be Brandon Hare, the Deer Creek points leader entering the weekend. Hare is also fourth in the MTS standings and has five combined top-fives in seven features.

Taylor Austad got his first feature win at MTS the last time they raced on June 9 and hopes to carry that momentum into a good two week run. Besides his win in Fountain City, the driver of the No. 3 has three top-10 finishes at Deer Creek this season.

Opening ceremonies at MTS are scheduled for 7:15 p.m. Friday with additional weekly races from the USRA Stock Cars, Hobby Stocks and Late Models.