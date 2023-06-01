FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. — The WABAM Dirt Kings Late Model Tour make their eighth trip to Mississippi Thunder Speedway on Friday for the Stars and Stripes 40.

Track regular and Winona-native Jake Timm has won three of seven features for the Dirt Kings at MTS. He’s still searching for his first feature win in a Late Model this year and first since a Modified victory on March 5.

Timm was one lap away from winning the opening race of the World of Outlaws Late Models’ Dairyland Showdown on May 4 before being involved in an accident with a lapped car.

Last year’s first Dirt Kings weekend saw Timm win both the Stars and Stripes 40 feature and the track’s weekly United States Racing Association Modified race. Timm took third in the USRA Modified race on May 4.

Rodney Sanders won a Dirt Kings feature at MTS in July 2021. The Happy, Texas-native was the winner of the USRA Modified feature on opening night May 19.

John Kaanta, Dustin Sorenson and Chad Mahder each also have one Dirt Kings win at the Fountain City track.

In the Dirt Kings standings, Nick Anvelink leads Mike Mullen by 14 points after Anvelink won the series most recent event.

Anvelink won the Lumberyard Bar & Grill Spring Thaw at Shawano Speedway last Saturday.

Mullen won his first Dirt Kings race of the year on May 26 in the Salute to Service 30 at Outagamie Speedway.

The Dirt Kings feature will pay out $3,000 to the winner. The track weekly series of the USRA Modifieds, Stock Cars, B-Mods and Hobby Stock. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with hot laps and opening ceremonies scheduled for 7 p.m.