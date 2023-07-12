Chris Hovden looks to continue a winning streak when he gets in his Hobby Stock race car and run another feature at the Mississippi Thunder Speedway on Friday.

Hovden, a driver from Cresco, Iowa, has won all four feature races in his division and looks for victory No. 5 during a full night of racing after MTS took last weekend off.

Hovden has scored 400 points this season, and that gives him a 42-point lead on second-place Devin Holthaus, also of Cresco, Iowa. Third-place Gavin Bartel, of Kasson, Minn., is third (352) after placing second to Hovden in the last feature two weeks ago.

Ryan Olson is looking for another top finish in the Late Model division. He will try to win for the second time in the past three races after placing second to Alma’s Kory Ressie the last time out.

Olson, of Strum, Wis., leads the Late Model standings with 376 points, but he’s followed closely by Cochrane’s Lance Hofer (365) and Fountain City’s Triton Krause (342).

Joe Chisholm ran second in the USRA B-Mods the last time out, and he’ll try o build on his division-leading season point total of 371. Chisholm, from Osage, Iowa, leads Olson (341) and Brandon Hare (323) of Elma, Iowa.

Winona’s Jake Timm is looking for a second straight win in the USRA Modifieds, where he’ll try to improve on his eighth-place position in the season standings. Rodney Sanders of Happy, Texas, leads the way with 331 points and is holding off Winona’s Josh Angst (321) and Grand Meadow’s Parker Hale (313). Timm is 76 points back at 255.

Brayden Gjere looks for consecutive win No. 2 in the USRA Stock Cars. The Mabel, Minn., driver leads that division with 395 points, and he is followed by Chatfield’s Levi Schott (339) and Rushford’s Brady Williamson (333).