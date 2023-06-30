FOUNTAIN CITY — Kris Jackson and his family drove three hours home to Lebanon, Missouri on Thursday night, got a few hours of rest, then drove six hours north to Mississippi Thunder Speedway.

The USRA B-Mod driver took it as a nice change of pace.

“We’ve actually kind of gotten rested up compared to how I was here last weekend,” Jackson said. “It does wear on you, but like I said I have a good wife who works with me through it. She makes sure I’m drinking water and eating enough and sleeping enough.”

Jackson’s on track pace was the same as last week, winning his second straight feature in the RacinDirt.com Thunder Summer Series on Friday to net another $1,000.

With a strong performance at Deer Creek Speedway on Saturday, Jackson can clinch the mini-series title and net another $1,000 bonus.

There was concern among some heading into the heat races as Jackson’s car was producing smoke during a hot laps session.

Jackson said that after a broken piston was replaced a few weeks ago, sometimes the engine just smokes up. There was no such smoke in his heat win later in the night.

The No. J2 started on pole and was able to get a huge lead early with the assist to his competitors. Outside pole sitter Cole Bennerotte was quickly put three wide by the likes of Jett Sorensen, John Feirn and Dylan Goettl.

Once the situation behind him got sorted out, Jackson started to have to deal with lap traffic with 11 laps to go in the 25-lap feature. While he picked off cars, the battle for second was heating up again.

Goettl was eventually caught by Sorensen and Joe Chisholm. Once both of those two cars got past Goettl, it was Chisholm who worked his way into second.

The growing lead still didn’t allow Jackson to let his guard down.

“I don’t really know if I get really comfortable at this place because of the competition,” Jackson said. “I knew looking at the scoreboard (Chisholm) had gotten to second and if there was a caution it would be a barnburner of a race. There’s no getting comfortable here. You have to run every lap going as hard as you can.”

Jackson went on to win and grow his Summer Series points lead over Chisholm, who once again took second. Sorensen took third, Goettl fourth and Brandon Hare fifth.

Ressie beats Olson by a blink

Ryan Olson entered the night tied for the lead in the USRA Late Model with Lance Hofer, and a win would have done a lot to create some distance.

Olson rode the high line late in an attempt to chase down leader and defending series champion Kory Ressie. Olson took the second from Brad Waits with two laps to go with Ressie left to beat.

Ressie beat a charging Olson at checkered flag by just half a car length for his first feature win of the year. Olson took second and the points lead over Hofer, who finished fifth.

Chris Hovden’s perfect season in the USRA Hobby Stocks will carry on into July. After his fourth heat win of the year, Hovden took the lead from pole sitter Gavin Bartel on lap four and never gave it up.

Even after a pair of late cautions, Hovden held on to win his fourth feature of the season.

Meanwhile, Brandon Gjere completed a sweep of the USRA Stock Car features in June. Gjere took the lead with three laps to go in the 20-lap feature from Kyle Falck and the Decorah, Iowa native held his challenger off the rest of the way.

MTS’ next event is July 14 with regular season action in all five divisions. In addition, the Upper Midwest Sprint Series will bring Traditional Sprint racing to Fountain City.