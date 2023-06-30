FOUNTAIN CITY — On opening night of the season at Mississippi Thunder Speedway’s Dairyland Showdown, Jake Timm came up just a pair of turns short of a win in the World of Outlaws Late Models.

Since his opening night mistake and heartbreak, Timm has had to scratch and claw his way to winning opportunities again at MTS.

One finally came Friday night.

Timm led 26 of 30 laps in the USRA Modified feature and won $2,000 in the second of three races in the RacinDirt.com Thunder Summer Series.

“It’s definitely a confidence booster,” Timm said. “I’ve made some mistakes behind the wheel this year that I’m not proud, so to bounce back and get a win is a confidence booster and makes you feel good. We didn’t wreck anything on the car, which is good. We got a little extra money which is good, it’ll help us build some momentum after this.”

The Winona-native may have led from flag to flag if not for a first lap caution that reset the field, putting him back outside of pole sitter Lucas Schott.

“I was really hoping they would count that first lap so I could restart out there by myself,” Timm said. “After that, I don’t know if he knew what I was going to do or what but he backed up a bit at the start. I got too far in front of him coming into three and (race control) told me to back off and he took the lead in three.”

Timm eventually took the lead for good on lap five, leaving others like Schott, Jim Chisholm, Joe Chisholm and Brandon Davis to jockey for second.

There was another problem Timm had to manage. When the caution came out again with 10 laps to go, his water temperatures on his No. 49 car were rising under the caution flag.

“On that yellow, usually when the RPM comes down it’ll get hotter yet,” Timm said. “When the yellow came out, the light on my dash came on and I was at 220 degrees.”

Timm held position on the restart and nursed his hot engine to victory lane, where the engine started to steam and dump out water after reaching over 240 degrees.

Schott had started right behind Timm on the last restart, but the No. 69 fell back to fourth after getting out of line on the jump. Brandon Davis, who had worked his way past Joe Chisholm for third just before the caution, inherited and held on to second.

Joe Chisholm, pulling double-duty and driving for Dustin Sorensen in the No. 19, took third. Jim Chisholm rounded out the top five.

The season point’s leader Parker Hale had trouble at the start that relegated him to a last place finish. Rodney Sanders sixth-place finish was enough to give him the standings lead over Josh Angst.

Dan Ebert led the Summer Series points coming into the night, but had to settle for an eighth place finish. Timm’s win puts him one point ahead of Davis in the Series points heading into it’s final night Saturday at Deer Creek Speedway.

Five cars were involved in the opening lap crash in turns three and four, including defending series champion Keith Foss. While other drivers like Steve Lavasseur, Darwin Karau and Brandon Duellman were too badly damaged to continue, Foss managed to return to the track briefly.

Foss picked up seven spots from the back of the field before his second accident of the night on lap 20 forced him to resign and settle for an 18th place finish.

After a bye week, the track will host its next event on July 14. The Upper Midwest Sprint Series will join regular season racing from MTS’ home divisions with action starting at 7:15 p.m.