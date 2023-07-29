FOUNTAIN CITY — Joe Chisholm knows firsthand how much infectious positivity can be when it comes from the family of the late Casey Knutson.

“When I blew up at Deer Creek at Fall Jamboree, Casey’s dad came up to me and said ‘Hang your head high, there’s a lot of good to come and keep carrying those red, white and blue colors,” Chisholm said. “That kind of stuck with me.

Chisholm was met in victory lane by the Knutson family after winning the fourth annual K-Town Klash in the USRA B-Mod feature at Mississippi Thunder Speedway on Thursday night.

The Osage, Iowa-native took home $1,712 and the same trophy his brother Jim won previously.

“This is one of my ‘want to win’ races and I wanted to make sure everything was right,” Chisholm said. “This is one I’ve wanted and just pushed it farther. I’ve come close to it and it just drove me to want it more.”

“Smoke” held off Dylan Goettl late after a caution with eight laps to go restacked the field. While Chisholm had ridden the high line to the point, he searched around for the cleanest line to best Goettl.

“Dylan was just better at the bottom,” Chisholm said. “I was the momentum car and once he poked his nose underneath me one more time I had to go up to the wall.”

Chisholm took the checkered flag just past 11:30 p.m. after a heavy downpour delayed the start of the event by just under two hours. The rain and track preparation actually contributed to Chisholm’s early strategy.

The night started strong for Chisholm, winning his heat race in his first B-Mod action at MTS in four weeks.

As part of a special three-wide start, Chisholm was sandwiched between points leader Ryan Olson and Nathan Butterfield. Chisholm managed to pull away at the start and found himself putting cars a lap down quickly.

“I really wanted to control the race early because the track was great and I knew we’d have a few green flag runs,” Chisholm said. “We got into lap traffic and that’s kind of where I could start searching for lines for that potential late green flag run like we had. I had a general idea how to run those lines and where to go.”

A debris caution caught up Goettl and Olson back to Chisholm’s rear bumper, but the fourth place car at the time wouldn’t be able to challenge. Taylor Ausrad collected damage on the ensuing restart and was forced to retire, settling for a 28th place finish.

Another caution with eight laps to go from an accident involving John Feirn and Dylan Hutkowski gave Goettl and Olson one last shot at the No. 25 car.

Goettl’s No. 24 car had edged out Chisholm at the line while taking the white flag, but the momentum from the high side in turn one and two gave Chisholm the spot back.

Olson settled for third after late contact with the outside wall. Dan Hovden finished fourth while Brandon Hare rounded out the top-five.

In honor of Casey Knutson’s former No. 12, Zach Brom received a bonus of over $150 for his 12th place finish.

Tyler Werner, who won the B-Main to qualify for the event, earned the hard charger bonus for making up 11 spots on the way to 14th.