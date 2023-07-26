FOUNTAIN CITY — One of Mississippi Thunder Speedway’s biggest events of the season comes in honor of one of its most admired drivers.

The fourth annual K-Town Klash on Friday will honor the life of Casey Knutson, a former driver at the track who died in a car crash at the age of 26 in early 2020.

Knutson, a graduate of Caledonia High School who would go on to work in Winona and La Crosse, raced go-karts and eventually in the USRA B-Mods the No. 12K car during his career before joining Jake Timm in 2019. Lingenfelder said he got to know Knutson through his friendship with Timm.

“I still to this day don’t know anybody that did not like him between drivers and fans,” track co-owner and promoter Tyrone Lingenfelder said. “He always had a smile that brightened up a room. He had such a positive attitude all the time. He’d get caught in a wreck and might be bummed for a bit but the next day you could see him and he’d be ready to go.”

When Knutson passed away, the track and his family decided to hold a tribute event for him early in the 2020 season. After COVID-19, the event was moved to July where it has been ever since.

“We wanted to honor him because he was such a well liked individual and he’s so positive,” Lingenfelder said. “The Knutson family was on board, which we greatly appreciated and definitely felt like it should be here at MTS because he was a weekly racer here. He felt like this was his home track.”

The highlight feature every year at the K-Town Klash is the B-Mod feature, the very series Knutson ran during his career. Already one of the strongest and most competitive divisions at MTS, the scale of the event is bigger for B-Mod drivers looking to honor a former competitor.

“We’ve had a lot of big B-Mod shows in the past but with this race we’ve had 50-plus B-Mods every year,” Lingenfelder said. “It’s been something that’s well received and I think there’s a lot of B-Mod drivers who were touched by him as well. That’s why it’s a big thing for them as well.”

The final grand prize for the B-Mod feature and other divisions continues to grow as donations will continue to come in up until the start of the event. As of Tuesday night, the track announced a B-Mod grand prize of $1,662 for the winner.

“It means the world to me,” Lingenfelder said. “I know times are tough and it’s hard for people to donate money, so whenever people step up with $20, $50 or whatever it is it’s appreciated.”

“I think it speaks to how many lives Casey touched because there are so many people willing to step up and donate to make the event bigger every year.”

Ryan Olson won last year’s event that saw 32 cars run the main feature and sent home over a dozen more. Olson leads the USRA B-Mod standings but is still looking for his first feature win of the season.

Jim Chisholm and Cayden Carter are the other two prior winners of the K-Town Klash, both winning races with over 30 A-feature entries.

Taylor Ausrud won his third B-Mod feature of the year at last week’s event. Joe Chisholm is the highest in the standings with a win, sitting eighth after being out of town for the last two events.

Along with the B-Mod feature, regular-season races with bolstered payouts are scheduled for the USRA Modifieds, Late Models, Hobby Stocks and Stock Cars. Opening ceremonies are scheduled for a 7 p.m. start.