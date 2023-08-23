FOUNTAIN CITY — Ryan Olson enters Friday’s regular season finale at Mississippi Thunder Speedway holding the lead in two divisions, but just barely.

Olson leads the USRA Late Model division by just eight points over Triton Krause. While Olson has three wins in the No. 47 car, Krause has finished in the top five in all but one Late Model feature this season.

Meanwhile, Olson holds a slightly larger lead in the USRA B-Mods. 26 points is what separates him and Dylan Goettl going into the final race of the season while Harley Dais sits 67 points back. Olson will attempt to win his third championship in five seasons while Goettl and Dais search for their first.

After a few weeks off, the USRA Modifieds returns on Friday with Josh Angst looking to secure his seventh title since 2010. The Winona-native leads J.T. Wasmund by 97 points with three wins and no finish worse than ninth.

Chris Hovden’s dominance over the USRA Hobby Stocks has netted him six wins in nine features, including one at last week’s Dirt Kings Rumble by the River 40.

Hovden enters the final regular season race of the season with a 64-point lead over Devin Holthaus, but it’s a tight battle for Holthaus to keep the second spot. Nick Schwebach is just five points behind Holthaus while Gavin Bartel sits 16 points behind second.

USRA Stock Cars leader Brayden Gjere has been even more dominant in the first season of the division at MTS. Gjere has seven wins so far this season and has a cushion of 171 points over Brady Williamson in second place.

The racing begins at 7 p.m. with hot laps sessions, followed by opening ceremonies and heat races.