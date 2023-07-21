FOUNTAIN CITY — In victory lane at Mississippi Thunder Speedway stood Kory Ressie, posing with the checkered flag after his win in the USRA Late Models on Friday.

Standing in front of a safety car.

Ressie won the 20-lap feature before promptly spinning out going into turn one after a hard battle with Brad Waits for the win.

“It was running good and then right when I crossed the finish line it locked up and put me into a slide,” Ressie said.

It wasn’t a harmless spin either. While Ressie got out of his No. 208 car unharmed after hitting the outside wall, his engine was not so lucky.

“We’ve got two pretty big sized holes in the motor,” Ressie said. “She’s junk…I got lights in it (for oil temperatures) and no lights came on. We were running 180 or 190. This motor had a lot of nights on it anyway, so we knew it was on its last leg. We stretched it today.”

The defending series champion from Alma may have picked up his first MTS feature win of the season, but it might be their last for a while. Ressie said there’s no immediate timetable for having a new motor and, more importantly, no idea of how it will affect the rest of the schedule.

“This might be a few weeks,” Ressie said. “We don’t have a backup motor. We’re not really sure what we’re going to do, we don’t have a plan yet. We’ll figure it out.”

Ressie won what came down to a two car battle between him and Waits, ultimately pulling away from the No. 24 car just past halfway.

“I’m glad we won and glad it held together for 20 laps,” Ressie said. “We had a great battle with Waits. If you can beat Brad, you’ve got a fast car. Hats off to him for racing clean.”

Lance Hofer finished third while points leader Ryan Olson finished fourth in a caution free race.

Angst goes back-to-back

With the USMTS visiting nearby Mason City, Iowa, the field was again slim for the USRA Modified series and their 20-lap feature at MTS.

Josh Angst went to victory lane for the second time in as many weeks and extended his series points lead.

Angst started on pole, but it was John Doelle who led the first lap. Doelle slid up the track in turn two on the next lap, giving the lead to Jacob Bleess.

Bleess was creating distance until a caution on lap eight. After the restart, Angst chipped away at the lead on the high side before taking it back with seven to go.

Bleess tried to build momentum for a comeback opportunity, but contact with the outside wall with five to go added to Angst lead and allowed the Winona-native to drive off to a win.

Hovden wins Hobby Stocks demo derby

One of the larger fields of the night was in the USRA Hobby Stock feature, but not all 20 cars would make it to the checkered flag.

A three-car crash in turn three collected the No. 27 car of Austin Hoeft and ripped the sheet metal off the right side of his car. All three cars would be forced to retire.

The scare of the night came on the ensuing restart with six laps to go. Hannah Lutz and Carter Jonsgaard spun in turns three and four with the No. 71 of Jonathan Hansen spinning to avoid them. Another car, Hunter Mart’s No. 98, spun into the parked car of Hansen and lifted Hansen’s car off the ground.

Mart got out of his car after a small fire started under his car. Hansen would climb out of his car with the sheet metal pulled off the driver’s side. All drivers would be okay but would all be forced to retire.

Chris Hovden won his fifth feature of the season after taking the early lead away from Steve Holthaus. Holthaus would hold on for second while Nick Schwebach worked his way to a third-place finish.

Taylor Ausrud quickly moved from third to first in the USRA B-Mod feature, surviving a series of caution flags to win his third feature of the season. Standings leader Ryan Olson made up nine spots for a second-place finish, edging out Dylan Goettl in third.

The biggest mover in the B-Mods was Harley Dais of Winona. Dais started 17th and worked his No. 87 car all the way to fourth at the finish for his second top-five of the season.

USRA Stock Cars points leader Brayden Gjere had a slow start to his feature, dropping from mid-pack to ninth before fighting his way back to sixth. Kyle Falck took advantage, winning his second feature of the season in dominant fashion and cutting into Gjere’s lead.

In the return of MTS’ spectator races, it was an old regular making his return that took home the title. Bob Fort, a former MTS racer now in La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway’s Sportsmen division, won a six-car bracket in a Porsche.

The K-Town Klash is set for next Friday at MTS with action in all five divisions starting at 7 p.m. with hot laps.