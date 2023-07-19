FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. — Flyin’ Ryan Olson has a lot on his plate.

Along with owning a sports bar in Eleva, Olson races in not one but two divisions at Mississippi Thunder Speedway on Fridays. Not only has Olson been able to balance the two series, he’s thriving in both.

Olson leads both the USRA B-Mod and Late Model point standings heading into Friday’s feature events.

The Strum, Wis. native took the lead in the B-Mod standings after a third-place finish last Friday. Olson leads former national champion Brandon Hare and Dylan Goettl by 25 points each, but is still searching for his first B-Mod feature win of the year.

Olson himself has been a two-time B-Mod track champion, winning the title in 2019 and 2020 in his CRC Motorsports No. 21 car.

In the Late Models, Olson has three wins in five features driving the No. 47 car owned by Jon Duffy. Olson won last week’s Late Model feature after passing defending series champion Kory Ressie with two laps remaining.

Olson leads the standings by 27 points after six-time track Late Model champion Lance Hofer crashed in Friday’s hot laps session before settling for fifth. Hofer and Triton Krause each have a top-five finish in all five features.

After failing to capture a win in 2022, Josh Angst picked up his first USRA Modified win of the season last Friday and inherited the points lead with it. The six-time track Modified champion holds a 41-point advantage over Brandon Davis in second and a 52-point edge over third-place JT Wasmund.

In the USRA Hobby Stock division, Devin Holthaus’ feature win last Friday ended Chris Hovden’s perfect streak for the season of four feature wins and five heat wins. Still, Hovden leads fellow Cresco, Iowa driver Holthaus in the standings by 33 points.

Brayden Gjere of Mabel, Minnesota has had a similar stranglehold on the USRA Stock Cars standings, winning four of the five features. Levi Schott sits second in the points, trailing by 67 points.

All five divisions will be in action on Friday on Plumbers Mechanical Group Night with Outlaw Mini Mods also set to compete. Hot laps are set to start at 7 p.m.