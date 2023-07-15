FOUNTAIN CITY — The Upper Midwest Renegades Sprint Car Series’ first forte on the banks at Mississippi Thunder Speedway doesn’t sound like it will be their last.

“This is a beautiful place,” driver Cam Schafer of Little Canada, Minnesota said. “They take their time with the racetrack. We had bite in it, which is always great for sprint car racing. Helps you move forward a little bit. It’s a great place and I hope we come back.”

Schafer won the 20-lap UMSS Renegades Sprint feature at MTS Friday night, leading the way from lap three until the finish.

Schafer took the lead from outside pole sitter Bryan Roach after an early restart and soon had built up a straightaway lead over second. Schafer was clicking off fast laps thanks in part to a risk his team took in their setup.

“We ended up going a little tighter with the car than I anticipated we were going to do,” Schafer said. “They watered and worked the track in and I started to get kind of iffy about it but it ended up working really well.”

The No. 54 car was flying out front until late in the race when he had to negotiate lap traffic with Nick DaRonco, a six-time winner so far in the series 2023 season, catching up in second.

Schafer made contact with a few lapped cars and struggled to keep his pace, but he had built up enough of an advantage to hold off DaRonco for the win.

“I couldn’t carry any straightaway speed late,” Schafer said. “I burnt up the motor, probably a rocker or something randomly. I had to kind of slide and hope for the best and it worked out just fine.”

Schafer got his second win of the season in the series after gaining five spots, tied for the most with fourth-place finishing Jake Kouba. DaRonco took second with Zack Widdes placing third. Roach rounded out the top five.

Ausrud wins caution filled feature

It was a war of attrition for the majority of the field in the USRA B-Mods feature with seven of the 27 cars failing to finish.

It was a walk in the park for Taylor Ausrad, who led every lap from outside pole position and won his second feature of the season.

Pole sitter Jason Schlangen and third-place starter Jett Sorensen were among those who failed to finish after being involved in accidents that made up six cautions over the first eight laps.

Not among those who crashed in the opening laps was Isaiah Rowe, who didn’t start after contact in his heat race between Nathan Butterfield and Dylan Goettl forced him into and up the front stretch wall. Rowe was one of three cars who didn’t make the start of the feature.

After officials warned drivers about the wreckless driving on restarts, the race went caution free until with three laps to go when Goettl and Cole Bennerotte made contact that sent Bennerotte spinning. Goettl’s night of frustration between the pair of cars sporting the No. 2 still ended with a fourth-place finish.

Asurad held off Zach Brom on the green-white-checkered single file restart and took his No. 3A car to victory lane. Points leader Ryan Olson finished third. Taylor Skauge gained a race-high 15 spots to finish seventh.

Holthaus ends Hovden’s perfect season

Devin Holthaus did burnouts after his win in the 18-lap USRA Hobby Stock feature and with good reason.

Holthaus won his first feature at MTS after holding off a charging Nick Schwenbach. Chris Hovden, who had won all four prior features this season, took third.

Hovden had a damaged front nose after a crash on the initial start stacked up the field in front of him. He was able to continue, but Seth Scholl and Travis Krause would be among those who didn’t make it to turn two.

From the pole, Holthaus maintained the lead and only had to weave his way through lap traffic before picking up the victory on his son’s second birthday.

The USRA Late Model standings saw a shake up after a rough day for championship contender Lance Hofer. Hofer lost a wheel and badly damaged the body of his No. 11 car during hot lap practice and struggled the rest of the evening, finishing mid-pack in fifth.

At the front, Kory Ressie and Ryan Olson were battling for the win with Olson taking charge with two laps remaining. Olson won his third feature of the year and denied the defending champion Ressie back-to-back wins.

Trinton Krause finished third. Olson leads Hofer and Krause in the standings by 27 and 43 points respectively.

Brayden Gjere continued to expand his lead in the USRA Stock Car points with his fourth win of the season Friday, taking the lead from Danny Cole with four laps to go.

MTS will feature all five regular season series next Friday with opening ceremonies set for 7:15 p.m.