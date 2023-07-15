FOUNTAIN CITY — Normally a driver who likes to take to the high side of Mississippi Thunder Speedway’s banking, Josh Angst had to adapt Friday night.

“There was a little bit of patchy traction in the middle that was to my liking,” Angst said. “The top looked like it was rough and I didn’t want to venture up there because of it.

Angst new line put him in victory lane for the first time this season at MTS, winning the USRA Modified feature after Brandon Davis gave him one final challenge coming to the checkered flag.

“I saw him poke his nose down there, but I knew I had plenty on exit of the corner and came out fine,” Angst said.

Angst took the lead on lap seven from outside pole sitter Jacob Bleess. A turnout of just 11 cars — with several track regulars at Ogilvie Raceway for a USMTS event — played into Angst advantage with fewer lap traffic until late.

It wasn’t until the Winona-native caught the lapped car of Steve Bangart with three laps to go that things got shaky for the six-time track champion. With his efforts focused on getting by Bangart, Davis had shrunk the lead to a car length.

“I got caught up in lap traffic and maybe I should have gone up there because it almost caught me the race with Davis almost catching up to me,” Angst said.

On the final lap, Davis squeezed Angst all the way down to the bottom while leaving just enough space for the No. 99 to stay in line and beat the No. 50 to the line for his first MTS win of 2023.

“I feel like we’ve been really good here, just haven’t had much luck in getting a win,” Angst said. “It definitely feels good to get that win, hopefully we can pile a few on and get some momentum behind us here.”

Lucas Schott made up seven spots to secure a third-place finish. Michael Hofer took fourth and Bleess took fifth.

With the likes of Rodney Sanders, Parker Hale and Jake Timm not attending, Angst jumped to the lead in the series standings by 41 points over Davis.

MTS will feature all five regular season series next Friday with opening ceremonies set for 7:15 p.m.