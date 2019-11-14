The Toronto Raptors are off to an 8-3 start one season after winning the NBA championship, and Onalaska High School graduate Matt Thomas is seeing more consistent minutes as each game passes.
You have free articles remaining.
Thomas has played in eight of Toronto's games and is averaging 11.4 minutes per game. He is averaging 4.6 points and 1.0 rebounds per contest and is shooting 52.9 percent (9-for-17) from the 3-point line.
Thomas is also shooting 56.5 percent overall (13-for-23) and played more than 12 minutes per game over the past five. He has made two 3-pointers three times and scored a career-high eight points twice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.