The Toronto Raptors are off to an 8-3 start one season after winning the NBA championship, and Onalaska High School graduate Matt Thomas is seeing more consistent minutes as each game passes.

Thomas has played in eight of Toronto's games and is averaging 11.4 minutes per game. He is averaging 4.6 points and 1.0 rebounds per contest and is shooting 52.9 percent (9-for-17) from the 3-point line.

Thomas is also shooting 56.5 percent overall (13-for-23) and played more than 12 minutes per game over the past five. He has made two 3-pointers three times and scored a career-high eight points twice.

