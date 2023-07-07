BISMARCK, N.D. — The La Crosse Loggers started a road trip by collecting 15 hits during a 12-8 over Bismarck in a Northwoods League game at Municipal Park on Thursday.

La Crosse (3-0 second half, 16-21 overall) pushed its winning streak to five games by scoring at least once in six of the nine innings against the Larks (2-1, 18-19) in the first of four straight games in North Dakota.

Right fielder Ethan Frey blasted a home run and drove in three runs during a 2-for-4 performance for the Loggers, who came back after allowing five runs in the bottom of the first inning.

Seven La Crosse players had at least one hit, and seven scored at least one time. The Loggers went ahead for good at 9-8 with a run in the top of the fifth inning.

Second baseman Aiden Sweatt, who is batting .375, went 2 for 6 with a double and drove in five runs, whole shortstop Justin DeCriscio — he's batting .400 — went 3 for 6 with a double and two runs driven in.

Designated hitter Gabe D'Arcy was 3 for 5 with two doubles and two RBI, first baseman Ben Zeigler-Namoa went 2 for 4, Gable Mitchell 2 for 4 with three runs scored and center fielder Mic Paul scored three times.

Mitchell and Jackson Cobb also stole two bases apiece. The Loggers recorded eight stolen bases in the game.