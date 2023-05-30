Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. -- The La Crosse Loggers used a four-run top of the second inning to put themselves on a path toward an 8-3 victory over the Eau Claire Express in the first game of the Northwoods League season on Monday.

La Crosse never trailed after the four-run second and used four-hit pitching to score the victory in front of 2,468 people at Carson Park.

Josh Leerssen started, and Sam Hart finished the pitching performance for the Loggers. Leerssen pitched the first six innings and earned the win by allowing one unearned run on two hits and four walks while striking out six. Hart struck out five batters and two hits the rest of the way.

The Loggers started the season with a 10-hit performance, and catcher Anthony Priester hit the first home run -- a solo shot to lead off the eighth inning.

Priester, who batted fourth, went 3 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBI for La Crosse,, which had two extra-base hits and stranded eight runners.

Second baseman Matthew Piotrowski and first baseman Brandon Hager each went 2 for 4, and Piotrowski drove in the final run of the second inning with a single to right field.

Right fielder Seth Cox had the big hit in the second inning, and it was on a two-run single to right that scored Hager and Dylan Kordic.

Shortstop Mitch Wood added a two-run double in the eighth.

The Loggers play their first home game of the season at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday against the Express.