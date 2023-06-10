DULUTH, Minn. — The La Crosse Loggers made five errors to open a new Northwoods League series against the Duluth Huskies with a 9-5 loss on Saturday.

Eight of the nine runs the huskies scored were earned, but Duluth was able to put five runners on base via errors, another five via walks and two more were hit by pitches.

La Crosse (3-8), which has lost eight straight games, lost a 3-0 lead by allowing Duluth (6-5) four runs in the bottom of the third inning and never regained it.

Third baseman Matthew Piotrowski and second baseman Jordan Donahue both went 2 for 4, and left fielder Ben Zeigler-Namoa was 2 for 5 from the leadoff spot for the Loggers.

Center fielder Jackson Cobb drove in two runs for La Crosse, which had 10 hits but couldn't put together enough offense for starting pitcher Josh Leerssen or relievers Ashton Michek and Austin Klug.

Leerssen (1-2) allowed six earned runs over 3⅔ innings. Michek, a Bangor High School graduate, struck out three, walked three and allowed two earned runs over 2⅓. Klug, a Caledonia grad, struck out one, walked one and didn't yield an earned run over two innings.