The streak is over.

The La Crosse Loggers put to an end a run of 12 straight Northwoods League losses with four late runs in a 5-2 victory over the St. Cloud Rox in front of 2,511 people at Copeland Park on Friday.

The Loggers (4-12) scored twice in the seventh inning and twice in the eighth and took advantage of good pitching from Edward Berry, Jake Bunz and Brayden Sanders to win for the first time since May 31.

Three straight walks loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh before shortstop Gable Mitchell drove in two runs with a single. Catcher Dylan King added a two-run single in the eighth.

Mitchell, who is batting .316, was 2 for 4 with three RBI on a night that included six La Crosse hits. Ben Zeigler-Namoa was also 2 for 4 and scored twice for the Loggers.

Berry pitched six innings and allowed three hits and walked five while striking out five. Bunz and Sanders comined to strike out six over the final three innings.