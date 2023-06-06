The La Crosse Loggers allowed seven runs in the top of the fourth inning and eight in the top of the fifth and the Rochester Honkers handed them their fifth straight Northwoods League loss on Monday.

The Honkers had 15 hits on the way to a 17-5 win over the Loggers in front of 2,014 people at Copeland Park.

La Crosse (3-5) managed just four hits, and center fielder Michael Dixon II went 3 for 4 with a home run and two RBI. Brandon Hager had the Loggers' other hit.

La Crosse used five pitchers, but the Honkers hit reliever Sam Hart the hardest. Rochester turned five hits and two walks into eight earned runs against Hart , who lasted just ⅔ of an inning. Three of those hits were doubles, and Hart hit three batters.

La Crosse pitchers hit six batters and and walked six.