ROCHESTER, Minn. — The La Crosse Loggers gave up five runs in the bottom of the second inning, and they were too much to overcome in a Northwoods League game against the Rochester Honkers on Friday.

Rochester used the second inning and a two-run sixth to hand La Crosse a 7-5 defeat in front of 620 people at Mayo Field.

The Loggers (3-7) still have not won since victories in their first three games. They managed to cut their deficit on Friday to 5-3 with two runs in the top of the sixth but the Honkers (1-2) answered in the bottom of the inning.

Designated hitter Matthew Piotrowski went 2 for 3 with an RBI double in the sixth, and Ben Zeigler-Namoa hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning for La Crosse.

Third baseman Mac Danford had an RBI single in the fourth and a sacrifice fly in the sixth.

Jalen Worthley was the Loggers' starting pitcher, and he last just 1⅓ innings. He allowed five earned runs on five hits and four walks to lose his first decision of the season.