The visiting St. Cloud Rox came up one inning short of a combined no-hitter against the La Crosse Loggers at Copeland Park on Thursday, picking up a 4-1 win.

The Loggers (3-12) have now lost 12 in a row and are without a win in the month of June.

The Rox (12-5) jumped out to an early lead with four runs in the second. Matt Goetzmann and Ozzie Pratt each had RBI singles before John Nett brought home two runs with a double.

St. Cloud pitcher Piercen McElyea, the Northwoods League leader in ERA with a perfect 0.0, struckout seven without allowing a hit in a six inning start.

Third baseman Mac Danford, designated hitter Seth Cox and catcher Jack Collins of the Loggers all drew walks with one out in the seventh.

After Mac Born was struck out swinging, pinch hitter Mitch Wood walked on five pitches to give the Loggers their first run before registering a hit. Center fielder Mic Paul grounded out on the next at-bat, keeping the score at 4-1 and leaving the bases loaded.

Pitcher Michael Debattista had a strong relief showing for La Crosse. Debattista allowed just two hits with no walks over five innings, including sitting down the final 10 batters he faced.

Cox led off the ninth inning with a single off Jake Burcham to end the no-hitter bid, but Burcham retired the next three for the save.

The Loggers will attempt to rebound at 6:35 p.m. Friday night when they host the Rox again at Copeland Park.